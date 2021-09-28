Regulated gas prices will increase by 12.6% from October 1

Regulated gas prices keep increasing. They will jump 12.6% including tax compared to the scale in force applicable since August 1, announced the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).

This increase, effective from October 1, will vary according to the type of consumption. The increase will be 4.5% HT if the gas is used for cooking, 9.1% HT for dual cooking-hot water use, and 14.3% HT for those who use gas for heating.

CRE justifies this price variation “by the historic rise in gas prices on the world market”, which “has repercussions on the supply costs of the gas supplier Engie”. As winter approaches, the demand for gas is increasing. But Norway and Russia, the main gas suppliers in Europe, are not in a position to extend their offer: this situation creates tension on the market and therefore an increase in world prices.

A trend that lasts

Gas prices increase over the months. Since January 1, 2019, Engie’s regulated gas sales tariffs have increased by 15.8%, even though they experienced a period of decline during the health crisis.





Constantly evolving, this regulated tariff has increased by 63% since January 1, 2005, according to figures communicated by the Energy Regulatory Commission, an independent French administrative authority, created in 2000.

It should be noted that the regulated gas sales tariffs will disappear on July 1, 2023. Approximately 2.8 million residential consumers out of a total of 10.7 million (or 26%) now hold a regulated tariff contract. with Engie.

Among the 7.6 million residential consumers with a market offer contract, around 5.5 million have subscribed to a fixed price offer and are therefore not affected by the monthly changes in the regulated tariff.