Roborock S7: AliExpress re-smashes the price after out of stock

The recent Roborock S7 offers a very generous double discount at AliExpress. This self-contained model will save you time and energy. For the French Days, the merchant shows his most beautiful face.

The excellent Roborock S7 robot vacuum cleaner is the target of a high-end offer from AliExpress. This Monday morning at 9:00 am, the merchant decided to increase the price of the vacuum cleaner to 475 euros instead of 649 euros with the code FRSEP30 (price displayed at 505 euros – 30 euros with the coupon). This is the best price on the market. This flash sale can disappear at any time due to lack of stock.

AliExpress upgrades to French Days

The Roborock S7 presents itself as an ultra-premium vacuum cleaner in its segment: it is the most recent stand-alone model of the brand of the same name. It has been available for a few months and we did not expect it to take advantage of such a discount. After a first long out of stock, AliExpress is still sacrificing its price – even as everyone struggles to buy it at the official price.

Even at its base price, this Roborock S7 vacuum cleaner is a huge hit with the public. With this double offer put forward today, it risks leaving very quickly. You can follow the number of models available live on the site. On this Friday, the units that remain are counted in the tens, there will be no more tonight.

If the number of copies of Roborock S7 is limited, the same goes for coupons. These work with multiple products on the e-commerce site, but they won’t stay active forever. Remember to add the code FRSEP30 before confirming the robot vacuum cleaner order. This is how you will get at the lowest price (30 euros more discount). Moreover, the AliExpress site currently offers the best price available on this premium model.

AliExpress is able to deliver the Roborock S7 to you within a few days of ordering, as it has multiple warehouses in France. You only have to choose the country of dispatch when you choose the robot vacuum cleaner via the AliExpress site (you can choose a warehouse in Poland or the Czech Republic if France is no longer available). Please note that VAT is included in the final amount, you will not have to pay additional costs upon delivery.





Finally, AliExpress offers you the same manufacturer warranty as the brand on the Roborock S7. Also, you have 20 days to change your mind after ordering, which gives you the option to return the package for free if you are not satisfied with the appliance. The site fully reimburses you on the product, it is a good safety net that allows you to make purchases on the platform with complete peace of mind.

The Roborock S7, a quality robot vacuum cleaner

The Roborock S7 is the latest model of the brand, it is full of premium technical characteristics. Like the previous versions, it is positioned on a high-end niche and is among the references of robot vacuum cleaners in the world to this day. And for good reason, it does not just take care of vacuuming the dust in your home.

Indeed, the Roborock S7 is presented as a classic robot vacuum cleaner which sucks up dust, but which also mops. It’s surprising from such a device, but as much to say that it will save you precious time on a daily basis. You will no longer have to worry about cleaning your surfaces, the device will do everything for you while you can tackle other tasks that are much more enjoyable.

To control the Roborock S7, you can use the buttons, but also voice commands and the mobile app. The robot vacuum cleaner is compatible with smart assistants Alexa and Google Assistant, just speak to start cleaning – for example. Otherwise, the application is intended to be complete and easy to use. You can define a passage time as well as specific areas in your accommodation. It also displays personalized cleaning suggestions based on your habits or the season (allergies, etc.).

Otherwise, the Roborock S7 has the same capabilities on all types of soil, making it easier to walk through. It will be able to suck up dust on tiles, parquet, carpet or even linoleum. In addition, an ultrasonic detection device takes care of raising the mop on surfaces unsuitable for its passage, which avoids the risk of accident. When it is used, the latter benefits from a 300 mL water tank which allows it to cover a space of 200m2 with a single passage.

A system based on the presence of numerous sensors also makes it possible to map your home so as not to miss any sensitive area while avoiding obstacles and stairs. The Roborock S7 enjoys a battery life of 3 hours, this should be enough to keep your floors clean. Once the cleaning is finished, the vacuum cleaner returns to its storage dock which also acts as a recharge, you do not need to think about charging it. This model has everything to seduce you and save you time, don’t wait any longer to change your device while saving money.

