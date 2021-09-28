Samsung wants to “copy and paste” the brain to create 3D neuromorphic chips

Researchers have created a nanoelectrode network capable of copying complex neural networks. This is the first step towards creating truly neuromorphic chips that work like the human brain.

[EN VIDÉO] 3D brain produced using 3D MR imaging Using the new 3D MRI software, a 3D animation can be created from an MRI image. The vivid detail of these animated amplified movements can help identify abnormalities, such as those caused by blockages of spinal fluids, including blood and cerebrospinal fluid in the brain.

The goal of neuromorphic engineering is to reproduce neural networks on electronic chips. However, faced with the difficulty in understanding the functioning of complex brain networks, work in this area has been content to simply draw inspiration from brain. In an article published in Nature Electronics, researchers from Harvard University and Samsung propose to return to the first definition with a method to “copy and paste” the brain.





Researchers suggest using a nanoelectrode array, created by Donhee Ham and Hongkun Park, to copy a brain’s neural network from mammal. The nanoelectrodes can record the electrical signals of each neuron in order to locate the interconnections and measure the strength of these. This system thus creates a real map of the brain.

A distant prospect

It would then be possible to paste this card on a three-dimensional high density network of memory to semiconductors, in other words non-volatile memory such as SSDs or RRAM. The neuromorphic chips thus produced would have a low consumption as well as an improved learning ability, they would adapt to the environment, and would be endowed with increased capacities in matter autonomy and cognition.

However, such technology is not yet topical. The human brain contains a hundred billion neurons, with a thousand times more synaptic connections. It would therefore take a neuromorphic chip with 100,000 billion units of memory. For the time being, this is a long-term research project for Samsung.