September 30, 2021, big cut of the Internet for millions of smartphones and computers?

Due to the expiration of a security certificate present on many smartphones, computers and game consoles, millions of digital devices may no longer have Internet access on September 30.

All digital devices that we have, such as desktop or laptop computers, smartphones and tablets, have a security certificate. This allows the device to be identified on an Internet network, to encrypt data and to protect the content of e-mails. Thus, the certificate is present on all objects connected to the Internet.

Photo credit: Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock

However, some digital devices may no longer be able to connect to the Internet as of September 30, according to Scott Herme, researcher in computer security. This is particularly the case for smartphones, computers and game consoles sold before 2017, and which have not benefited from any update.





Indeed, these devices have an old security certificate, which will expire on this date. “Some things will probably not work anymore that day”, said the computer scientist.

Internet-deprived devices on September 30

As devices marketed before 2017 have not been updated, they were unable to install the new security certificate, and thus postpone its expiration to a later date.

The main objects affected are iPhones running iOS 9, smartphones running Android 2.3.5, computers running Windows XP Service Pack 2, as well as Apple computers running macOS 10.12.0. In total, millions of digital devices could be without internet connection, including a third of Android phones, as well as consoles like the PS3 or the PS4.

To anticipate the phenomenon and not find yourself without internet, two solutions are available to you: update your electronic device, or install a recent version of the Firefox browser. Indeed, this browser does not use a security certificate and will allow you to go freely on the Internet without being cut off.