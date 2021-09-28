Spotify responsible for dropping battery and overheating iPhone

An issue with Spotify is causing overheating and battery drain on iOS 14 and iOS 15. A fix is ​​in progress.

Complaints are piling up on the Spotify forums. Several users complain of abnormal battery drain while using streaming service on iOS, accompanied by overheating of the device.

” My phone still uses 30-40% battery per hour using Spotify“Says a user who says he deleted the application from his iPhone 11, frightened by the abnormal overheating of the phone. ” I have this problem too», Outbid another with an iPhone 12 mini. Testimonies of this kind have been accumulating for a few days and all seem to point to an abnormal behavior of the last update of Spotify on iOS 14 (14.7 or 14.8) and iOS 15. It seems that the battery drain is even in background.

Spotify reacted quickly and says not only that they learned about the problem, but also are actively working on a fix. However, no deployment date is communicated for the moment.

The waltz of updates

If your application is not up to date on your iPhone, we therefore advise you not to perform the latest update to version 8.6.62 dated September 16. Conversely, if you suffer from this problem, watch out for future updates and download the next one as soon as it becomes available.





Spotify also recommends uninstalling and reinstalling the app cleanly and disabling background app refresh. To do this, go to the settings of your iPhone, in the tabGeneral, then in the sectionRefresh in the background. Here, deactivate Spotify. It’s a bandage on a wooden leg, but it may eventually allow you to enjoy your music while waiting for the deployment of the patch that will correct this problem.