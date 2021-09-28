Super League: UEFA drops legal proceedings against Barça, Real and Juve

New turning point in the Super League affair. On Monday, UEFA, through a statement, announced that it had dropped its lawsuits against Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus Turin, three of the founders of the closed League project which had cost so much. ink last April (note: Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter, Liverpool and Tottenham having withdrawn in the face of the discontent of the supporters).

“UEFA appeals body today declared proceedings void, as if proceedings had never been opened“Says the press release. Last week, Marca revealed that Madrid judge Manuel Ruiz de Lara had given the UEFA president five days to lift the sanctions against the founders of the Super League. Otherwise, Aleksander Ceferin and UEFA could have been the subject of legal proceedings for breach of the principle of free competition.

In early May, the European body had also decided to sanction the nine clubs, which had withdrawn at the end of April, by inflicting a 5% penalty on their income for a season. This Monday, UEFA also backtracked for these nine teams.





“We remain committed to the objective of developing the European Super League project in a constructive and united manner, taking into account fans, players, coaches, clubs, leagues, national and international associations and federations. We are aware that some elements of our proposal need to be reviewed and, of course, improved through dialogue and consensus. We continue to have confidence in the success of a project that will always respect European Union regulations.“, hammered Juventus, Barça and Real Madrid in a joint statement drafted during the summer.

