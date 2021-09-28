Table catering lost two-thirds of its turnover between January and July

According to a study, table catering lost 68% of its turnover in the first seven months of the year.

The commercial catering market, “considerably” affected by the health crisis, experienced “roller coaster” activity and saw its turnover almost halved over the first seven months of the year, compared to 2019 , according to a study by NPD Group. From January to July, compared to the pre-Covid 19 activity, turnover fell by 45% and attendance by 39%, indicates the market research specialist in a point on the activity of ‘a sector which in 2019 represented 57 billion euros in France.

Commercial catering “out of home” includes table service (cafes, bars, brasseries, cafeterias), fast food (fast food, take-away / delivered, sandwich shops, bakeries, caterers), catering in transport and leisure places (museums), businesses and vending machines. It is table catering that has suffered the most: with “five months of closure due to Covid-19: it lost two-thirds of its turnover, or -68%” at the end of July, against “- 17% for fast food, ”says Maria Bertoch, industry expert for NPD Group.





+ 75% for the drive

Fast food – in particular fast food restaurants specializing in burger, bakeries and delivered pizzas – has been able to limit its losses “by focusing in particular on take-out and delivery”, while “chains have continued to open outlets despite the crisis “. “Covid obliges, the entire out-of-home catering market is on the move: over the seven reference months, delivery has doubled in visits while the ‘drive’ has increased by 75%”, comments Maria Bertoch .

NPD Group expects a “return to normal within two years”: in 2022 “the global market will resume its growth”, with an increase in turnover of 21% compared to 2021, anticipates the specialist in market research , while the 2019 level should be found in 2023.