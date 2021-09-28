the advanced summary of episode 1023 of Tuesday, September 28

Tuesday, September 28 in Tomorrow belongs to us, which will soon welcome a new character named Jim, whose big change surprised Hector Langevin, and where Raphaëlle could sleep with Xavier, Victoire (Solène Hébert reacted to the many changes in the series) has been placed in an artificial coma to slow the progression of the virus. Marianne is very affected by the situation, Renaud tries to reassure her, just as Mona tries to do it with Georges (Mayel Elhajaoui), who has decided to warn Sandrine (Juliette Tresanini, “very sad” to leave the series). When Flore asks for news of Victoire, Marianne sends her to graze.

The medical team is very tense after the latest results of Victoire’s analyzes which indicate that the young woman needs a heart transplant to survive. William (Kamel Belghazi) then announces the news to Georges. Both Dr Daunier and Samuel are pessimistic in front of Manon, who shakes them up to keep them hopeful. Georges goes to see Victoire to tell her about all the projects he dreams of accomplishing with her and to tell her that she must survive.





Hadrien remains very angry with his mother, who lied to him and does not want to reveal the name of his biological father to him. Alma tries as best he can to make him understand that this man is irrelevant and that his real father is the man who raised him. When she explains the situation to Samuel, the latter tells her that he understands his son’s anger. (…)

