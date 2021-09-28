The American who fell in admiration for the dishes of the Pataterie now has a dish in his honor

Steve Olson had tweeted about his “incredible” experience at Pataterie, causing unexpected enthusiasm on the social network.

At the beginning of September, Twitter was ignited for the story of an American, Steve Olson, who came to spend a holiday in France with his partner and who was fell in awe in front of the Pataterie dishes, the restaurant chain located mainly on the outskirts of cities. After dinner, the man was quick to share his excitement on Twitter. In eight posts, he explained in particular that it was “the best man-made potatoes», With lots of capital letters.

This torrent of superlatives had been widely shared and commented on by surprised Internet users. The main tweet thus totaled nearly 3,700 shares and more than 26,000 likes. To thank him for this free publicity, the channel has been offering a dish in honor of its biggest fan since September 24 and for a month: “ the American Pom’au oven“.

Steve Olson, who now describes himself as a “potato influencer”, said to himself “honored and amusedWith that wink. He also shared his joy that this dish will be used to help other people. Indeed, the Pataterie is committed to donating one euro to the Restos du Cœur for each “American oven pom’au»Ordered.

