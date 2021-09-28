the derby against OL, his personal situation, the anger of the supporters … Puel does not disarm!

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on Anthony Modeste’s difficult adaptation

Goal! : Claude, can we talk about a crisis?

Claude PUEL: Sure. I hope it will be a temporary crisis, that we will quickly move on to something else. As much as I had seen the team respond well against Bordeaux and Monaco, so much there, against Nice, I felt it was far behind. There was fragility, feverishness. We are won over by this situation.

What are the solutions ?

Heal the heads. Recover well. We are impacted by the situation. We have a series of bad results. Nice put us in great difficulty from the start by pressing us, preventing us from playing. We suffered. We did not free ourselves. We had a lot of trouble raising our heads. It was not a good performance.

What did you think of the banners, of the demands of the public?

It is a difficult time and in general the coach is responsible. I fully assume. The players fight, they don’t give up in the state of mind. The supporters are frustrated and this is normal.

“The derby is a game apart. It’s not a real league game, there is something else. It comes at the right time. He arrives just in time to find the click and start again ”

They asked for your departure …

They make me responsible. But I have a round back. I have known this kind of situation before.

Do you think you have the support of the players and the managers?





Sure. We had shown good things in previous matches. We had had a glaring lack of success. We must regain confidence, find the spark. There are no cheaters in this group, everyone wants to do well. We are all united.

The derby is coming …

It will take character. We will not give up. The derby is a separate match. It’s not a real league game, there is something else. It comes at the right time. He arrives just in time to find the click and start again.