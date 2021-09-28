the first opinions on the multiplayer mode have fallen

While waiting for its official release and its single-player campaign, the editorial staff were able to try out the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite. Review of the first opinions.

Say that Halo Infinite is expected around the corner would be an understatement. While it was to accompany with great fanfare the arrival of the Xbox Series X, after the broadcast of a gameplay extract that had left the public unmoved, the decision was made to postpone the release of the game by one year. , information has been distributed in a trickle, and the main elements known about the title come from the beta tests in which the public was able to participate.

After a technical preview that took place at the end of July which had made it possible to take the temperature of the multiplayer mode, and who had won the support of the public, a new test phase took place from September 23 to 26. If this one seems to have satisfied the developers and the players in general, the beta test was however marred by some bugs of the most beautiful effect (well, question of point of view).

Fulguro-Fist!

Admittedly, the purpose of these phases of testing in restricted public is precisely to update the bugs, glitches and other technical problems of a title in order to correct them before the official release of the game. However, the last technical test for Halo Infinite revealed two glitches that rocked gamers and ignited the internet (decidedly highly flammable territory). The first was baptized with the sweet name of “The Super Punch Glitch”.

Thanks to a simple manipulation, which consists of canceling the melee attack animation by reloading his weapon, the player then becomes a war machine to make Mike Tyson pale. Brian Jarrard, community director at 343, was of course quick to take the floor on Twitter to confirm that the super punch has already been removed from the internal build of Halo Infinite.

Spamming melee reload melee is broken. This needs to be fixed 100% ???? (You can actually go even faster than this) pic.twitter.com/vXX2zPljId – iSpiteful (@iSpiteful) September 24, 2021

The second glitch called “infinite wet floor panels” is also worth the detour. This is triggered when players throw a dynamo grenade at a sign that says “wet ground”, causing the object to explode, in a multitude of other identical yellow signs. The result is an endless tidal wave of yellow plastic that can fill entire rooms.

That said, despite the hustle and bustle caused on social networks, these are only bugs that are not surprising for a game in beta testing. Until we can finally get our hands on the single player campaign mode ofHalo Infinite, the specialized editors were able to try their hand at multiplayer mode during this last technical preview. These generally welcome the variety of gameplay of the title, and its technical solidity. Newspaper.

TOcare, slippery ground

“Public matchmaking for the current Skill Test hasn’t even started yet, but thanks to a new training mode, players can try out Infinite’s new tools without restriction. And with new toys in the game, the possibilities of movement have exploded. The July test had already given us a glimpse of the potential of the grapple. But this week’s test gave us a chance to try it without limits, kicking you off with five spawn charges to propel you through the map. It’s enough to get really good at drawing people to your fists. ” PCGamer





“Like many Halo Insiders, I played the Halo: Infinite Public Test this weekend and it brought back fond memories. I can’t wait to play more of this game when it releases in 74 days Public multiplayer tech test taking place this weekend and next weekend Microsoft’s 343 Industries collects data and community feedback as developers enter the home stretch. play multiplayer maps from Halo: Infinite Arena, where four players face off against four enemies. ” Venturebeat

THEthe cat and the mouse, version 2021

“The first Tech Preview launched in July of this year, and after the launch of that test, a comparison of Xbox platforms showed solid performance on virtually all consoles except the base Xbox One. Today another comparison surfaced and from what can be seen the performance of the game has improved significantly on all platforms, although the 120FPS performance mode has been disabled on the S Series for this test. ” wccftech.com

“As for the Xbox One, it currently runs at a framerate of 30fps at 1080p, while on the Xbox One X it comes in two modes: performance 1080 at 60fps or 2160 at 30fps. Microsoft, the Xbox Series S runs at 1080p and 60 fps, while the Xbox Series X runs at 2160p and 60 fps or 1440p and 120 fps. ” Gamesvillage

“The Halo Infinite Multiplayer Tech Preview showcased some of the franchise’s most popular weapons. The MA40 AR, Sidekick, and Needler are all back in Halo Infinite, but these are just a few of the 60 weapons and more than 343 Industries should reveal when the game launches. ” upcomer.com

THEthe good old “look behind you” move

“The Halo Infinite beta, or technical preview (I have to say his real name at least once, otherwise some Halo nerds will come and yell at me), is taking place over the next few days. This sequel to the latest beta includes more than content as well as fixes and changes following player feedback from that first test. So far, things are even better than before. ” Kotaku

“Vehicles haven’t really been seen in Arena game modes since the days of Halo 3, so it’s interesting that 343i brings them back in smaller, more intimate maps as well as in Big Team Battle (which makes the subject of week two of this Tech Preview). Behemoth is available in the Halo Infinite Playlist in Killer and Capture the Flag game modes, and features several Halo Infinite vehicles such as the classic Warthog and the Phantom. ” windowscentral

Halo Infinite is due out December 8 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. The game will be available day one on the Game Pass.