the function that will avoid you fines

Waze no longer to present. If Google has spent a fortune to acquire the application, it is indeed not for nothing. Since its launch in 2010, it has indeed met with tremendous success. So much so that many motorists prefer it to Google Maps.

A success that the application is due to its collaborative aspect, but also and above all to its many well thought out functions.

Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

And there is one, in particular, which should save you some very unpleasant surprises …

Read also : Google Maps is still used to make jokes

A little history to contextualize things

Waze has its origins in another application: FreeMap Israel. Imagined in 2006 by a researcher named Ehud Shabtai, the latter had the particularity of relying on the information collected on the terminals which used the solution to map roads and locate speed cameras.





Two years later, Uri Levine and Ami Shinar joined Shabtai to market the app. And after raising over $ 50 million, they finally launched Waze Mobile Ltd in 2009.

The rest of the story, you know it. Google bought Waze in 2013 for $ 966 million. At the time, many expected the app to go away, but it didn’t.

Read also : Bad news for Waze or Google Maps users

The function to avoid fines

Subsequently, many updates were deployed and Waze has been enriched with a large number of functions. There is one in particular that should be of interest to a large majority of people.

The latter will indeed allow you to monitor the real speed of your vehicle from Waze. And to plan in addition alerts in the event of overrun.

All you have to do to enjoy it is to follow these steps:

Open Waze; Go to settings; Go to “counter”; Pay your attention to “show the speed limit”; Select “always”; Return to the previous screen; Pay your attention to “alert when exceeded”; Activate the option;

From there, Waze will show the actual speed of your vehicle on the screen, but the app will also be able to emit a signal if you exceed it.







