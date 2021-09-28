the government calls on the army to be ready

An intervention will be considered “if necessary” to “stabilize the fuel supply,” said the Ministry of Energy in the evening.

The UK on Monday called on its military to be ready to come to the aid of the country’s ongoing fuel crisis, after a weekend of worried Britons rushing to petrol stations, leaving many dried up. “A limited number of military tanker drivers must be ready to intervene and deployed if necessary to stabilize the fuel supply,” the energy ministry said in a statement the evening.

Gasoline shortages in the UK worsened further on Monday, still under the influence of “panic buying” from worried motorists. “I must have done five different gas stations” and “my tank is almost dry,” said Lisa Wood, a motorist who waited for over an hour at a gas station near the famous London Bridge in heart of London.

Dry pumps

Across the country, signs “no more gasoline” or “out of service” are multiplying near gas pumps, including about 30% of the giant BP stations affected by fuel shortages. If medical organizations are sounding the alarm on the difficulties of caregivers to travel to see their patients, some schools are considering switching back to distance education if the problem persists.





According to the PRA, one of the associations of fuel distributors, up to two-thirds of its members (5,500 independent sites out of a total of 8,000 stations in the country), were out of fuel on Sunday, “the others almost dried up “. But the association says it expects “a possible relaxation of demand and a normalization of stocks in the days to come”. Monday, representatives of the sector again wanted to reassure by saying that there is “full of fuel in British refineries”.

Lack of drivers

The crisis started in the middle of last week after a confidential report from BP to the government leaked, describing a few dozen gas stations closing due to lack of fuel, as a representative of the PRA lamented. Panic buying immediately took off across the country and a majority of gas stations are now affected.

Shortages of gasoline or diesel are initially due to the lack of truck drivers to transport it from the storage terminals to the pumps. The problem also affects the shelves of supermarkets, fast food restaurants, pubs, bicycle vendors, among others, which deplore delays in deliveries and depleted stocks of certain products.

The lack of truck drivers has been going on for several months. The lockdowns prompted some European drivers to return to their country, and tens of thousands of others were unable to pass their heavy goods vehicle licenses because of the examination centers closed for months. Brexit also complicates migration procedures where European workers previously circulated freely.