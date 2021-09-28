The Last of Us: Naughty Dog finally confirms work on a multiplayer project around the license

For the moment, the Last of Us Day 2021 allowed us to discover goodies, a new EP and a statuette of Joel, or a first glimpse of the series live-action of HBO. We were well on our way to not hearing about video games, but that was without counting on a post from the official website of Naughty Dog.

Community manager Rochelle Snyder thanks the fans for their investment and above all takes stock of the future of the franchise in the video game field. His speech is simple: Naughty Dog “works there”. She claimed this by linking to the 2019 post reporting the cancellation of multiplayer from The Last of Us Part II : it left the door open for an online project that resulted from it later, and so it will be. What had been achieved was therefore not abandoned, and between this announcement and the recent clues discovered in the game data, there is no more room for doubt: a multiplayer project The Last of Us is well and truly in development !

“Yep, it’s adorable and awesome Naughty Dog, but what are you doing with The Last of Us right now?” “ In short, we are working on it – we see the comments from the community, as many of you are clamoring for multiplayer and want updates. For now, we’ll say that we like what the team is developing and that we want to give them time to build their ambitious project, we’ll reveal more to you when it’s ready! To this end, we have been busy developing our team within the Kennel since the launch of The Last of Us Part II and we are currently in the midst of recruiting for multiplayer related positions (hint), so if you or someone that you know are qualified for whatever you see on our jobs page, apply!



No one knows when it will see the light of day, so we will have to be patient to find out more. Recall that rumors also wanted a remake of The Last of Us first of the name is in production for the PS5, then the projects may be related, although Naughty Dog also said he was playing on a game stand-alone exclusively multiplayer … In the meantime, The Last of Us Part II is available from € 30.53 on Amazon.com.