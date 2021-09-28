the leader of Barkhane rejects any “abandonment” by France

The commander of Operation Barkhane rejected Monday, September 27 in Nouakchott the reproaches of the Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga, rejecting in particular the expression of “abandonmentTo describe the reorganization of the French military system in the Sahel.

Choguel Kokalla Maïga affirmed Saturday at the platform of the United Nations that the announcement by President Emmanuel Macron in June of the reorganization of the French military presence, with the scheduled end of Barkhane, represented for Mali “a kind of abandonment in full flight», Denouncing a«lack of consultation“And a decision”unilateral“.

The new commander of Barkhane, General Laurent Michon, assured that on the contrary the decision to evacuate the French forces from their three northernmost positions in Mali had been carefully considered and discussed. “The plan to leave Kidal, Tessalit and Timbuktu dates back to about two years ago, 18 months to two years ago.General Michon told reporters after meeting Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, Defense Minister Hanena Ould Sidi and the Chief of Staff. “It was drawn up with the heads of state of the G5 zone (G5 Sahel: Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad), in particular in Bamako and Niamey with political authorities who know the project, who wish it, in the framework of the Peace AgreementIn Mali signed in 2015, he added.





The French Foreign Ministry also denied on Monday the accusations of Choguel Kokalla Maïga which justified the opening of discussions with the Russian private military company Wagner by the need to “fill the void”That the French redeployment would leave according to him. The spokesperson for the Quai d’Orsay recalled the abuses attributed to “mercenariesFrom Wagner in other countries.

The French plan provides for an evacuation of Kidal, Tessalit and Timbuktu to refocus the troops around Gao and Ménaka, closer to “three border zone», On the borders of Niger and Burkina Faso. “If the Prime Minister thereby evokes the fact that we are withdrawing our symbolic presence in these three garrisons, it is absolutely not an abandonment, it is a relief on positionIn military terms, said General Michon. “In these three garrisons, the units of the Minusma, and especially those of the FAMas, are established, firmly established, and it is not a question of abandonment.“, He assured with reference to the peacekeepers of the UN Mission (Minusma) and the Malian armed forces. “France, instead of abandoning Mali, had the political success of convincing Europeans to come and join us», He insisted, referring to the European grouping of special forces Takuba.