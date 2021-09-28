the Made in France camera is back for better … and cheaper!

The only French camera brand is back with a nice evolution of its case. The Pixii Bisontins have updated their digital telemetry box with APS-C sensor. The only competitor of Leica in the field, Pixii now offers a new 26 Mpix CMOS sensor, a good improvement over the 10 Mpix of the first version.

At the time, the industrial sensor was adapted to the photo, this time it is a real BSI sensor (back-side illuminated, backlit) dedicated to color imaging which should offer much better results – the sensitivity range is now from 160 to 12,800 ISO.

Improved from an electronic point of view, the sensor is also improved on the optical side since its array of microlenses would be better suited to wide-angle focal lengths.

In addition to this component improvement, there is a fine improvement, this time from Besançon: a rangefinder enriched by digital overprinted information.

Like Fujifilm, with its X100 and X-Pro, but this time in a rangefinder, the box can display information on settings, menus, options, etc. This is a great first in this area, Pixii here beating the pawn to the venerable Leica.

An opto-electronic feat entirely developed in France. Starting from nothing – no one could sell a rangefinder to Pixii when they started – the French are achieving an industrial feat here in the former French watchmaking capital.

Still deliberately devoid of an LCD screen, the new Pixii (A1571, which succeeds the A1112) is therefore controlled via the viewfinder or via the smartphone app.

Another notable improvement: the switch from a Micro USB socket to a USB-C. A more practical standard (no need to look at the direction of the grip), more solid and more efficient. Both from an energy point of view (up to 25 Wh) and from the point of view of file transfer speed.

On the mechanical side, the battery access system has been revised to allow faster and easier access while maintaining the robust nature of the device.





The storage is always (unfortunately in our opinion!) Integrated into the motherboard of the device. But the options range from 8 GB (basic version) to 128 GB of flash memory. And Pixii has been working on a new lossless compression format for RAW files (.GPR) that allows the 128GB version to store up to 3,600 RAW DNG files.

Note also that the USB-C socket allows you to empty the photos by connecting a USB key directly (for a quick backup) in case you do not want or could not upload them to your smartphone.

Last major improvement: the price. All these technological improvements are followed not by an increase, but by a lower price! The basic version in 8 GB appears at 2,999 euros – below the symbolic bar of 3,000 euros – and the most high-end version, incorporating 128 GB, at 3,540 euros. The first version was launched at 3,480 euros in 8 GB version.

If the price is high in the world of photography, it is nevertheless the cheapest entry ticket for a rangefinder camera (half the price of Leica). And if the performance is at the level of the improvements displayed – and if the science of colors has improved – then it would be a real kick in the anthill for the popularization of cameras with rangefinder sights.

Note that Pixii does not forget its early customers: the company has implemented a hardware update program for the original box. If the switch from Micro USB to USB-C is displayed as free, the other operations have a cost – 1600 euros for the new sensor / rangefinder pair, 590 euros for the change from 8 GB to 128 GB, etc. – but the company should “Take on a large part of the costs to thank its first customers”, according to the message we received from the company. It remains to be quantified “A large part” !

