the news on Tuesday 1

The main news this morning: the criteria that will be taken into account before deconfining Caledonia, the curfew extended to October 4, a health pass under consideration, the Congress which voted a modification of the budget and extended the Covid allowance, or the case of home nurses.

Editorial staff of NC la 1ere and Françoise Tromeur

updated September 28, 2021 at 10:39 a.m.



Ten deaths in twenty-four hours

The epidemic has led to ten new deaths in twenty-four hours, we learned yesterday afternoon at the daily government press point. In total, no less than 93 people have succumbed to the epidemic in Caledonia.

The number of confirmed cases has risen to 6,379, including 194 registered in one day. The latest official report mentions 52 patients in intensive care, 324 patients in the Covid units and 172 in hospital (126 in the South, 32 in the Loyalty Islands, fourteen in the North). To date, almost 52% of Caledonians have had a first dose of the vaccine. And according to Health Affairs, 30.49% of the total population received both injections.

Next press briefing: today at 2 p.m.

They lived the ordeal of the virus

The report announced yesterday also speaks of 2,856 people “cured” of the virus, in the sense that they are no longer contagious. Marie-Anne, Lesse and Kalane are among them. They testify in this article:

What after the confinement? Response at the end of the week

It left for the fourth week of reconfinement: it was triggered on Tuesday, September 7 at noon, for a period of fifteen days which has become a month. Its end is currently scheduled for Monday, October 4. But before deconfining the country, the authorities will examine several criteria: the vaccination rate, the incidence rate (in essence, the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants) or the saturation of hospitals, both in Covid units and ‘in intensive care.

An announcement will be made Thursday or Friday, the government said. And if there is deconfinement, it will be done gradually.

The extended fifteen-day curfew

Caledonia is also starting its third week of curfew: the ban on travel between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. entered into force on Tuesday, September 14. First launched for two weeks, the measure has just been extended, until Monday, October 4 at midnight.

Towards a health pass

Also to remember from the last Covid point, the reflection on the implementation of a health pass. A decision could be taken in the coming days. If it is triggered, it will be by an order of the High Commissioner and the President of the Government. Its application will require the issuance of a QR code via the TousAntiCovid application. It remains to define how to deliver it on paper for people furthest from digital technology.

The vaccination obligation concerns patients with long illness

The 31,390 Caledonians in long illness are affected by compulsory vaccination. They will receive an invitation, by SMS, email or mail, to go to the nearest vaccination site.

Budget modification decision

The Congress ratified several decisions yesterday afternoon related to the health crisis. Unanimous votes, despite disagreements. New Caledonia’s own budget has been modified in order to include other expenses. This implies an extension of 3.5 billion francs for the Ruamm in order to avoid insolvency. Enough to pay the endowments to hospitals for the months of October and November.

The deliberation amending the budget also plans to enter 700 million additional expenses to cover various expenses related to the arrival of the virus (compensation for the requisition of Aircalin or that of hotels, etc.)

Funding disagreement

Funding ensured through zero-interest loans, with public establishments that have significant working capital: the OPT for 2.7 billion, the Autonomous Port for one billion, the Nickel fund for 500 million.

It is on this aspect of the financing that disagreements appeared: in a press release, the president of the Rassemblement explains that the adopted modification is “insufficient and solemnly calls on the 17th government to officially request state support, without which none of the necessary health and economic measures can be financed”.

Covid allowance extended by three months

The other text passed in Congress renews the support measures for the sectors durably affected by the crisis. This is in fact the specific partial unemployment benefit known as the Covid-19 allowance, which was to end on October 31. In view of the current epidemic, elected officials extended it until December 31.

Covid in business: towards a compensation fund

The compensation fund must be enacted tomorrow by the government. The broad outlines are already known: it will concern asymptomatic Covid + employees, contact persons or employees tested negative who present co-morbidities forcing them to isolate themselves without being able to telework. In these cases, companies will be able to request assistance from the compensation fund. For sick people, a classic work stoppage will be established.





To find out what to do in the event of Covid in the company, a “health and safety at work” protocol has been issued by the government. To leaf through here.

The paradoxical situation of home nurses

With the explosion of Covid cases, home nurses are on the front line and must organize themselves to take care of these new patients without endangering others. Paradox: for the moment, no official text regulates their activity.

A Covid unit deployed in Poindimié

Seven nurses from the health reserve who arrived in Caledonia on Saturday were deployed to the Poindimié hospital yesterday. This reinforcement makes it possible to develop the Covid unit open on Friday on the East coast. A service that will treat patients requiring oxygen therapy.

Banks perform well in spite of everything

It was before the health storm that shakes the Caillou but the country was already in crisis: the Overseas Emission Institute has just published a report on the performance of Caledonian banks last year. While the pandemic and the institutional future were factors of concern, the sector stood out for its robustness.

The morning guest

The epidemic and its dramatic consequences generate a lot of suffering. In order to try to support and appease the Caledonians who express the need as well as possible, the SOS Ecoute telephone platform operates on a daily basis. Its interim coordinator, Dominique Solia, was the guest of the morning radio on Tuesday.

Where to get vaccinated today?

Ko We Kara, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., without appointment (20 53 00).

Nouméa town hall, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., no appointment.

Cafat Receiving, by appointment (25 58 18 or 05 00 33).

Without appointment, CMS de Païta (20 45 70), Isle of Pines (20 53 80), Thio (20 46 60), Ouvéa (45 71 10; 05 00 90), Chepenehe (45 12 79 – 05 00 90) ), Wé (45 12 12; 05 00 90), La Roche (45 42 12 – 05 00 90).

With or without appointment, CMS of Poum, Pouebo, Poindimié, Ponérihouen (05 00 22).

By appointment, CMS de Boulari (20 53 53); Poya, Voh, Ouégoa, Hienghène, Touho (05 00 22); Canala (second dose only, 05 00 22).

Yaté media library, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment required (20 53 70).

La Foa socio-cultural center, without appointment (44 33 01).

Bourail Coliseum, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., without appointment (20 46 30).

Room Au Pitiri de Koné, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with or without appointment (05 00 22).

Vacci’tribs in Ouvéa, eika de Wakatr, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., without appointment.

Extreme risk of fire for five municipalities

The risk of fire is considered significant today throughout New Caledonia. The Prévifeu card even qualifies it as extreme in Poindimié, Ponérihouen, Houaïlou, Kouaoua and Canala. And very high in fifteen other municipalities.

Sydney: end of confinement announced … for the vaccinated

In Australia, the vaccinated residents of Sydney soon released. In mid-October, they will regain the freedom to move around after … more than three months of confinement. This is what the authorities announced yesterday who unveiled a “plan for freedom”. The arguments: the decrease in the number of cases in the main Australian city and the vaccination coverage which is expected to exceed 70% of the population on October 11. The unvaccinated will have to wait a little longer, probably until the beginning of December, to enjoy the same freedoms. Canberra also announced the end of its lockdown, for October 15.

Will Scott Morrison go to COP26?

Australia is focusing on the health crisis and setting aside other issues. In particular that of the climate. The international community is putting pressure on the country to adopt a carbon neutrality policy for 2050 … But the Prime Minister kicks in and could skip the COP26 summit at the end of October in Glasgow. Australia would be represented there but without its chief executive. It is the world’s largest exporter of coal, its electricity production is largely based on this coal and its climate commitments have so far remained timid.

What capital for Bougainville?

Bougainville no longer wants to be attached to Papua New Guinea. Currently, residents must choose their capital. Since the civil war, it is the town of Buka, on the island of Buka. But it has always been considered temporary. Many voices are raised for the capital to return to Arawa. A parliamentary committee consults the inhabitants to reach a decision.