the place of manufacture of clothing, an important criterion for the French

EXCLUSIVE – According to the OpinionWay-Clearpay study, 71% of those under 35 are concerned about the impact on the planet of new fashion items.

This Monday opens FashionWeek Paris where the biggest brands will present their new collections of women’s ready-to-wear for the Spring / Summer 2022 season. Known for being fashion aficionados, the French, who devote a pretty touch to it budget, have changing expectations and buying habits. According to the OpinionWay-Clearpay study on the French and fashion purchases unveiled exclusively on Monday at Figaro, 64% of French people pay more attention to the place of manufacture than before.

Surprisingly, those over 35 are slightly more sensitive at 65% than those under 35 (60%). The mention of “ Made in France »And the origin of the product come in 4th and 5th position in the most important information when buying fashion items according to the French, just behind price, quality and promotions. “ We are surprised that these two elements arrive so high in the criteria of choice of the French. We have been observing this trend for 5 to 6 years “, Highlights Aïda Faivre, General Manager France of Clearpay.

Brands have understood the interest of the French for this information and communicate more than what is imposed on them by law. Indeed, in the European Union, it is not compulsory to show the country of origin of the product. However, it is clear that the brands mention it all the same, even if the article was made in China or Bangladesh.





Regarding the amount spent on fashion purchases, 18-34 year olds have an average budget of 116 euros per month, or 66% more than those over 35 who allocate 70 euros to it. “ Fashion and leisure are more important among young people. They buy more, especially because they keep their fashion items for less », Explains Aïda Faivre from Clearpay. Those over 35 keep their clothes on average for 6 years and 10 months, while those under 35 get rid of them after 4 years and 5 months. 1 in 4 young people even say they keep an item for less than 3 years. And yet, despite their higher consumption, 71% of those under 35 are concerned about the impact on the planet of new fashion items and for 55% of them, the values ​​displayed by the brand represent a lever for attachment to the company while those over 35 are less sensitive to this argument (37%).

For the clothes they no longer wear, 18-34 year olds and those over 35 each have their own method. 44% of those under 35 prefer resale, while those over 35 choose 56% to donate them to associations.

Buying habits also vary by age. People under 35 are almost twice as attracted to second-hand stores (59%) as their elders (34%) and buy both online and in person, going primarily to fashion stores but also to store websites. Those over 35 prefer physical points of sale, particularly in fashion stores but also in the fashion departments of supermarkets. “ When it comes to fashion shopping, the generational divide is obvious; both in terms of the budget spent, expectations and purchasing behavior », Comments Aïda Faivre.

However, one element unites these two age groups in their fashion shopping habits: sales. In fact, nearly 9 out of 10 French people (89% of those under 35 and 86% of those over 35) buy during the summer sales. “ The promotions »Are the first criterion for choosing fashion items for those under 35. The price inevitably remains the key information in a purchasing decision, whatever the age of the consumer …