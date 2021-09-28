the price of tickets astonishes and angers some supporters

“I had to take places for relatives, but faced with the prices they preferred to give up.” Julien, 26 years old and a subscriber for three years at Stade Rennais will only be accompanied by his brother to encourage the Rouge et Noir this Sunday, October 3 during their match against Paris-Saint-Germain. Messi, Mbappé and Neymar’s team travel to Roazhon Park for the ninth day of Ligue 1 and the ticket office opened this Monday, September 27.

Up to 170 euros to see the stars of PSG

“The price of seats is almost half the price of a season ticket in Mordelles. For me, it’s theft,” comments on Twitter a user nicknamed Breizhou le Ronchon. For this gala match, Stade Rennais inflated its prices. They vary from 49 to 170 euros at full price and from 39 to 136 euros at a reduced rate. For children, it will cost between 29 and 102 euros depending on the places. Rates well above those charged in normal times. “Where I am placed, at the bottom of the Lorient stand, the seat is worth 135 euros, it’s almost 100 euros more than for a match, in quotes, normal,” Julien adds.

“How do you do when you have several young people to take?” wonders another supporter. For Benjimanne, Twitter user, on Sunday, supporters will be behind their television for lack of being able to afford a ticket. “Crazy price without any communication from the sales department.”

I’m afraid the atmosphere is not there.



The arrival of Lionel Messi in the Parisian workforce at the end of August inflated the prices of places in all the stadiums where PSG came to play. In Reims, tickets sold for between 35 and 100 euros. Prices varied from 35 to 80 euros in Brest. Far from those used by Stade Rennais. “When we subscribe, we say to ourselves that we have made a good deal but that saddens me for the others. I am afraid that the atmosphere is not there. We will have an audience that will have spent a lot but not necessarily a fan of Stade Rennais,“regrets Julien. The 5,000 places reserved for subscribers were sold in 35 minutes.

This Wednesday, September 29 will mark a new stage in the sale of tickets for this gala match. The general public will also be able to purchase tickets for the meeting. The ticket office will open at 10 a.m.