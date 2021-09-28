the probable components of the shock

It’s the big night for PSG, which this Tuesday challenges Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the Parc des Princes on behalf of the second day of the Champions League. For this shock, Mauricio Pochettino records the returns of Idrissa Gueye, suspended against Bruges, as well as Leo Messi and Marco Verratti, who are no longer injured.

According to L’Equipe, the three should start tonight against City. As goalkeeper, Sky Italia revealed yesterday that Gianluigi Donnarumma should be preferred over Keylor Navas, an information also confirmed by L’Equipe this morning. At the left side post, Nuno Mendes seems to be holding the rope.

The probable line-up of PSG according to L’Equipe: Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes – Herrera, Paredes, Gueye – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar





Note that according to Le Parisien, Leandro Paredes should start in sentry with Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye in torchbearers. The Ile-de-France daily sees Verratti start on the bench and also hesitates on the left between Abdou Diallo and Nuno Mendes.

The probable composition of PSG according to Le Parisien: Donnarumma (or Navas) – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo (or Mendes) – Herrera, Paredes, Gueye – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar

On the Manchester City side, Pep Guardiola is deprived of Ilkay Gündogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko, but recovered Aymeric Laporte, Rodrigo and John Stones last weekend. The first two were holders in the victory against Chelsea and are expected to start tonight against PSG in a 4-3-3.

For the rest, there are mostly some uncertainties in attack, Guardiola having a lot of options. Very good in the semi-final of the Champions League last season against PSG, Riyad Mahrez has a good chance to start, just like Ferran Torres and Jack Grealish.

The probable composition of City: Ederson – Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo – Bernardo Silva, Rodrigo, De Bruyne – Mahrez, Torres, Grealish

The PSG-Manchester City match will be broadcast at 9 p.m. on Canal + and RMC Sport 1 and can also be followed live on DailyMercato here.