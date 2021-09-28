The regulated gas tariff will increase by 12.6% on October 1

On Monday, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) announced a new increase in regulated tariffs, of around 12.6% on October 1. This increase is in the wake of the rise in market prices indicates the regulator. “This development is the result of the historic rise in gas prices on the world market, which is reflected in the supply costs of the gas supplier Engie.“, explains CRE.

In detail, this increase will be 4.5% for users of cooking gas, 9.1% for those who have dual use (cooking and hot water), and 14.3% for homes that heat with gas. Updated monthly, these regulated tariffs have experienced a series of sharp increases recently. They increased again by 8.7% on September 1, after more than 5% in August and nearly 10% in July. Regulated tariffs are applied to around three million households in France, mainly by Engie, which holds the monopoly over most of the territory. Local distribution companies (ELD) can also market it in certain cities (Bordeaux, Grenoble, Strasbourg, etc.). Their prices were also revised upwards on Monday.

Read also

Energy check: an extension of 100 euros for nearly 6 million low-income households



An increase partly linked to the post-Covid economic recovery

Gas prices are at very high levels in Europe due to various factors: low storage, strong demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia and the inability of Norway and Russia to increase their deliveries, underlines CRE . Demand is also driven by the global economic recovery, thanks to the improvement of the situation on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic.





Faced with the sharp rise in gas prices – but also potentially electricity prices next year – the government recently announced that nearly six million low-income households would benefit from an exceptional check for 100 euros in December. “Wholesale gas prices for future products currently indicate a continuation of these very high price levels through fall 2021 and winter 2021-2022, then a decline from spring and summer 2022, before a return to normal for the year 2023 “, indicates the CRE. She says she is working with the administration on “solutions to get through the winter and take advantage of the drop in wholesale prices expected from spring“.