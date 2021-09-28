The Reunion University Hospital and the Clinifutur group in the annual ranking of me

The magazine “Le Point” publishes its annual ranking of the best health establishments in France. The hospitals of Reunion Island and the establishments of the Clinifutur group are in a good position.

Once again, the clinics and hospitals of Reunion are distinguished in the annual ranking of the best health establishments in France, produced by the magazine “Le Point”.

The Reunion University Hospital is one of the best hospitals in France in 15 specialties. The establishments of the Clinifutur group also obtain top ranking places in this barometer on the quality of care. Each year, this ranking is closely followed by patients and healthcare professionals. The survey covers 1,400 hospitals and clinics in France. It concerns 81 medical disciplines and 52 surgical disciplines. Below is the list of specialties and their classifications for the CHU de La Réunion and for the establishments of the Clinifutur group.





CHU Félix Guyon

Traumatology of the face: 33rd place out of the 321 hospitals surveyed having treated maxillofacial trauma

Maxillofacial surgery: 47th out of 493 hospitals surveyed performing operations on the face, jawbones and oral cavity

Child and adolescent endocrinology: 30th out of the 370 hospitals surveyed treating hormonal gland pathologies in children

Uterine fibroma: 36th out of 399 hospitals surveyed treating uterine fribomas

ndometriosis: 12th out of 393 hospitals surveyed performing endometriosis surgery

Childhood and adolescent leukemia: 16th out of the 187 hospitals surveyed that took care of children and adolescents with acute leukemia

Pediatric lymphoma: 14th out of 152 hospitals surveyed having treated children and adolescents with lymphoma

Myocardial infractus: 32nd out of the 710 hospitals surveyed having treated emergency myocardial infracti

Adult heart surgery: 28th out of 38 hospitals surveyed performing heart surgery

CHU South Reunion

Adult back surgery: 43rd out of 211 hospitals surveyed practicing spine surgery in adults

Head trauma: 24th out of 63 hospitals surveyed performing neurosurgery on patients with head trauma

Adult Endocrinology: 40th out of 688 hospitals surveyed treating hormonal gland pathologies in adults

Uterine fibroma: 29th out of 399 hospitals surveyed dealing with uterine fribomas

Uterine cancer: 9th out of 390 hospitals surveyed operating for uterine cancer

ENT cancer: 34th out of the 276 hospitals surveyed treating ENT cancers

Cardiac pacemakers: 29th out of 331 hospitals correcting cardiac arrhythmias by placing a pacemaker, defibrillator or intracardiac electrical treatments.

The Clinifutur Health Group