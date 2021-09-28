The Reunion University Hospital and the Clinifutur group in the annual ranking of me

The magazine “Le Point” publishes its annual ranking of the best health establishments in France. The hospitals of Reunion Island and the establishments of the Clinifutur group are in a good position.
Once again, the clinics and hospitals of Reunion are distinguished in the annual ranking of the best health establishments in France, produced by the magazine “Le Point”.
The Reunion University Hospital is one of the best hospitals in France in 15 specialties. The establishments of the Clinifutur group also obtain top ranking places in this barometer on the quality of care. Each year, this ranking is closely followed by patients and healthcare professionals. The survey covers 1,400 hospitals and clinics in France. It concerns 81 medical disciplines and 52 surgical disciplines. Below is the list of specialties and their classifications for the CHU de La Réunion and for the establishments of the Clinifutur group.
CHU Félix Guyon
- Traumatology of the face: 33rd place out of the 321 hospitals surveyed having treated maxillofacial trauma
- Maxillofacial surgery: 47th out of 493 hospitals surveyed performing operations on the face, jawbones and oral cavity
- Child and adolescent endocrinology: 30th out of the 370 hospitals surveyed treating hormonal gland pathologies in children
- Uterine fibroma: 36th out of 399 hospitals surveyed treating uterine fribomas
- ndometriosis: 12th out of 393 hospitals surveyed performing endometriosis surgery
- Childhood and adolescent leukemia: 16th out of the 187 hospitals surveyed that took care of children and adolescents with acute leukemia
- Pediatric lymphoma: 14th out of 152 hospitals surveyed having treated children and adolescents with lymphoma
- Myocardial infractus: 32nd out of the 710 hospitals surveyed having treated emergency myocardial infracti
- Adult heart surgery: 28th out of 38 hospitals surveyed performing heart surgery
CHU South Reunion
- Adult back surgery: 43rd out of 211 hospitals surveyed practicing spine surgery in adults
- Head trauma: 24th out of 63 hospitals surveyed performing neurosurgery on patients with head trauma
- Adult Endocrinology: 40th out of 688 hospitals surveyed treating hormonal gland pathologies in adults
- Uterine fibroma: 29th out of 399 hospitals surveyed dealing with uterine fribomas
- Uterine cancer: 9th out of 390 hospitals surveyed operating for uterine cancer
- ENT cancer: 34th out of the 276 hospitals surveyed treating ENT cancers
- Cardiac pacemakers: 29th out of 331 hospitals correcting cardiac arrhythmias by placing a pacemaker, defibrillator or intracardiac electrical treatments.
The Clinifutur Health Group
- Urinary calculi: the Sainte-Clotilde Clinic in 5th position, the Les Orchidees Clinic in 17th position, among the 338 best clinics,
- Tonsils and Vegetations: Les Orchidée Clinic ranked 20th out of 357 clinics,
- Myocardial infarction: Clinique Sainte-Clotilde ranked 12th out of 312 clinics,
- Uterine cancer: Clinique Sainte-Clotilde in 22nd position out of 278 clinics.