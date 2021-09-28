the shadow of the “Mocro Maffia” behind the threats of an attack against Mark Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague on September 23, 2021. BART MAAT / AFP

Official sources in The Hague confirmed, Monday, September 27, information from the daily By Telegraaf revealing that the resigning Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, now enjoyed very close protection following rumors of an attack or kidnapping concerning him.

According to the newspaper, circles linked to serious crime were considering a spectacular action against the head of government. Details on a project would have reached the security services earlier this month. “They are taken very seriously”, a source anonymously told various media. Over the past few days, individuals have reportedly searched in the vicinity of Mr. Rutte.

The National Prosecutor’s Office, responsible for the investigation, remains silent on the measures put in place to ensure the protection of the Prime Minister. However, we know that Mr. Rutte is now under the surveillance of an elite unit, the royal and diplomatic protection service, which confirms the seriousness of the case. Counterterrorism policy coordinator Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg refrained from comment on Monday. He would have recently met the head of government to discuss his protection.





Threats addressed to elected officials

So far, Mr. Rutte, a lonely cyclist in the streets of The Hague, had opposed the idea of ​​being accompanied by bodyguards, but he eventually gave in. Asked Monday by journalists, he said: “We never talk about our security. ” In the Netherlands, ministers, deputies or magistrates often travel alone, but measures have been taken in recent months – in particular around the Parliament of The Hague, following various threats addressed to elected officials.

Lawyers, judges, journalists are now subject to protection

The assassination, in July, in Amsterdam, of a famous investigative journalist, Peter R. de Vries, by two killers most likely linked to the Moroccan drug mafia, the “Mocro Maffia”, had the effect. an electric shock for the authorities. Lawyers, judges and journalists are now subject to protection.

Monday, all eyes were again quickly turned to the Mocro Maffia: this very violent criminal group, established in the Netherlands but also in Belgium, is at the origin of countless settling of scores. Seventeen of its members are currently on trial in an ultra-secure compound on the outskirts of Amsterdam. The trial resumed on September 20 in a very tense atmosphere.

