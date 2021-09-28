The top 5 starches with fewer calories than pasta

It’s good, it nourishes but to change pasta and rice as an accompaniment (or even as a main course), we can think of these alternatives, which, in addition, are less caloric.

Wheat semolina

Wheat is part of the composition of pasta but in the form of semolina, it displays 120 cal per 100g. And above all, it cooks in a few minutes and goes very well with healthy dishes such as a good salad or a vegetable couscous. The dietary fibers contained in reasonable amounts in semolina promote intestinal transit and contribute to digestive well-being. From a micronutrient point of view, semolina is a good source of group B vitamins, iron, potassium, magnesium and zinc.

Polenta

In this corn flour there is protein, magnesium and potassium and 85 cal per 100g. On the other hand, you have to learn to cook it optimally, it can be a little bland. A good tip: cook it in milk with paprika and spice it up with sundried tomatoes and pesto and put it in the oven. Delicious. Browning it to make it crispy is the winning idea.

Sweet potato

With a glycemic index much lower than the potato, the sweet potato is pleasant to eat, its taste is a little sweet. Advantage: it is full of antioxidants. And counts about 80 cal per 100g. In the oven, it’s very good with various herbs and spices, to accompany with a little sesame sauce!





The bean

It is the lowest calorie of all at 65 cal per 100g. The bean is above all a legume even if it is considered a starch in view of its complex carbohydrate content. It should not be overcooked so that it remains crunchy and tender at the same time and it accompanies meats successfully. Or in a nice fresh salad with tomatoes, feta, fennel and lots of aromatic herbs.

Quinoa

Although it looks like it from a nutritional point of view, quinoa, called the “rice of the Incas”, is not a cereal but a vegetable from the leafy vegetable family. Traditionally cultivated in Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia, quinoa belongs to the family of leafy vegetables such as spinach. But it is also a starch: its fibers trap, during digestion, some of the sugar and fat in the meal and limit their absorption. Her glycemic index is low and she totals about 110 cal per 100g while satisfying well. Hot or cold, quinoa is worth a place in the closet!

Indulge in this delicious and easy-to-make family dish: a tortilla of sweet potato, leek and Serrano ham!



