The unemployment rate fell slightly in August and approached its pre-crisis level

In total, 5.883 million people are registered in categories A, B and C. Despite a monthly decline of 0.7%, the number of job seekers is still higher by 207,900 compared to February 2020.

The number of job seekers in category A (without activity, whole of France excluding Mayotte) fell again in August, decreasing by 1.4% compared to July, according to the statistics department of the Ministry of Labor (Dares), Monday September 27. In total, 3.545 million people are registered, or 51,300 fewer.

Compared with August 2020, the number of these category A job seekers fell by 8.5%. In June, the number of category A job seekers had fallen by 60,100. Month after month, it is therefore approaching its pre-crisis level, being only 60,800, or 1.7%. compared to February 2020.





Including those registered in reduced activity (categories B and C), the number of job seekers recorded in August a decrease of 0.7% (-43,500 registered) and 3.6% over one year. Nevertheless, at 5.883 million people, it is still 207,900 higher than in February 2020, or 3.7%. The month of August was marked by a slight increase of 0.3% of job seekers in categories B and C, coming from transfers from category A. Category D, which notably includes job seekers in training , increased by 4.8%, or 21,100 people.