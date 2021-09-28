The Xiaomi 12 will be the first smartphone with Snapdragon 898, it is confirmed

The Xiaomi 12 would establish itself as the first smartphone to take advantage of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898. Expected in early 2022, the Chinese smartphone would also ship an LTPO OLED screen, a 50-megapixel triple photo sensor, a 5,000 mAh battery and LPDDR5X memory.

While the official presentation is not expected for several months, the Equal Leaks website has drawn a complete robot portrait of the Xiaomi 12, one of the future smartphones of the Chinese brand. According to the leaks collected by the site, the flagship of Xiaomi will be covered witha Samsung E5 LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.





Already integrated into the iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro, the LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide thin-film transistor) screen has obtained the score of A + in the DisplayMate test, who praised the precision of the colors, the excellent luminosity and the few reflections. It is rumored that the Pixel 6 would be covered with a similar screen.

We already know almost everything about the Xiaomi 12

Unsurprisingly, Xiaomi would put the package on the camera. The smartphone would be equipped witha triple photo sensor Consisting of a 50 megapixel Samsung GN5 lens, a 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with wide angle and a 50 megapixel telephoto lens with x5 optical zoom. Rumors of a 200-megapixel photo sensor are obviously missing the point. Leaks claim the camera for the selfies will be slid under the touchscreen. Xiaomi would do so dead end on the screen with holes or the notch to provide a borderless display surface.

Also according to Equal Leaks, the Xiaomi 12 will be the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898 SoC. Expected sometime in December 2021, the chipset would be accompanied by the 5G Snapdragon X65 modem. Engraved in 5nm by TSMC, the chip promises performance up 20% compared to the Snapdragon 888. As a reminder, the Xiaomi Mi 11, the predecessor of the Xiaomi 12, was the first phone to take advantage of the Snapdragon 888.

Finally, Equal Leaks confirms the presence of an LPDDR5X memory within the smartphone, auguring a speed of up to 8533 Mb / s. The autonomy would be entrusted to a 5000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The launch of the Xiaomi 12 would be expected during the first quarter of 2022. The smartphone would be released directly under Android 12 with the MIUI 13 overlay.

Source: Equal Leaks