“There are fixed price offers which are quite competitive”, according to the director general of the services of the Energy Mediator

“There are fixed price gas offers that are quite competitive since you can save up to 16% on your gas bill”, explained on Monday September 27 on franceinfo Frédérique Feriaud, director general of the services of the Mediator of energy, while the regulated gas tariff will increase by 12.6% on average on October 1, 2021 (and that it increased by 44% since January).

franceinfo: How is it that the prices still depend on the world economy?

Frédérique Feriaud: These are the regulated gas sales tariffs that we talk about every month. They are set to cover the costs of the historical supplier, Engie, the costs of supply and non-supply. The supply costs are very much dependent on the prices in the wholesale markets which are at their highest at the moment. The Energy Regulatory Commission, which oversees these regulated tariffs, announced today that it is discussing with the administration solutions to smooth prices over the winter and take advantage of the expected drop in prices. wholesale price from spring.

Is a drop going to take place?

This is what is announced by the Energy Regulatory Commission, which plans to maintain very high prices until the end of winter and which anticipates a drop from spring and next summer with a return to normal in 2023. In the meantime, prices will continue to increase throughout the winter.

What is the solution ? Should we turn to other suppliers?





Engie is also a private supplier but it provides the regulated tariff. The solution to try to guard against these increases, which concern 3 million French people, is to subscribe to a fixed-price gas supply contract in which the supplier will commit to blocking the price of the kilowatt hour for a certain period. duration. Today, there are fixed price gas offers that are quite competitive, even very competitive compared to the regulated tariff since you can save up to 16% on your gas bill.

Can we easily turn to these other suppliers?

Of course. You have to compare the offers on the site of the Energy Mediator, energie-info.fr There is an offer comparator which references all the offers of the suppliers who are marketed at the moment and when you have made your choice, it It suffices to enter into a contract with the new supplier and this automatically results in the termination of the contract with the old supplier. Therefore, it is important not to terminate with the old supplier but to take out a new contract. It’s free, toll-free, seamless and fast.