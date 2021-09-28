These cities where shared accommodation saves the most money

Is it better to rent a shared room or a studio? The first option is more advantageous: shared accommodation costs 24% less than a studio on average in France, according to Flatlooker, specialist in online rental management. But in which city are the rent savings the highest? In Paris a priori. If we think in percentage terms, the answer is no.

»READ ALSO – After the “flex office”, shared accommodation?

Marseille comes first with a drop in rent of nearly 46% if you opt for a shared apartment rather than a studio, according to Flatlooker who has screened 3,000 people in shared accommodation via its platform. Marseille is ahead of Paris (-35.8%) and Lyon (-34%). In other words, the three largest cities in France. Conversely, it is in Montpellier (7%), Rennes (9.9%) and Lille (16.8%) that the savings achieved with shared accommodation are the least, even if they are far from being negligible. : between 33 and 72 euros per month.





More than a third of roommates are on permanent contracts!

On the other hand, if we measure the savings in euros, we find the same trio but this time, it is Paris which takes first place with a decrease of 229 euros per month. Marseille (200 euros) and Lyon (154 euros) follow. At the bottom of the scale, we find Rouen (65 euros), Rennes (39 euros) and Montpellier (33 euros). Depending on the city where you live, the monthly savings (in euros) vary from simple to seven! “More and more tenants are turning to shared accommodation in the centers of large metropolitan areas, notes Nicolas Parisot, co-founder of Flatlooker. VYou can thus find accommodation for a cheaper rent, in larger accommodation with real common areas and have facilities that are not very present in studios. (dishwasher, washing machine, etc.) ”.

»READ ALSO – These cities where it is easiest to find a roommate in France

Profile side, unsurprisingly, the vast majority of roommates are young. Almost three quarters of them are between 20 and 30 years old. They are still more than 11% to be in their thirties. On the other hand, their professional situation is more heterogeneous. More than half (55.2% exactly) are students but, surprisingly, a large third (36.3%) are on permanent contracts! Finally, note that nearly half of roommates earn less than 500 euros per month. “We are receiving more and more files from people with a salary status and stable income who are turning to colocation by membership, aware that it is a more practical, economical and user-friendly solution.», Emphasizes Nicolas Parisot. Proof that, for some, shared accommodation is not a necessity, but a choice.