More

    Thomas Pesquet posts (finally!) Photos of Toulouse taken from the international space station

    Technology


    Through Lucie Fraisse
    Published on

    Toulouse seen from the International Space Station.
    Toulouse seen from the International Space Station. (© Thomas Pesquet / twitter)

    Astronaut Thomas Pesquet posted on social networks this Sunday, September 26, 2021, three photos of Toulouse view from the sky, shot international space station.

    Already many French cities photographed

    We (almost) didn’t believe it anymore! The people of Toulouse will have had to wait before being able to admire these shots of the Pink City. Several French cities had the first photos of the French astronaut: Nantes, Paris, Marseille, Gap or even Bordeaux were thus captured by the lens of Thomas Pesquet.

    Toulouse therefore finally joins this list of French cities photographed from space. Thomas Pesquet posted two tweets, one in French, the other in English to present his photos:

    A city that the astronaut knows well

    Tweets that pay tribute to the specificities of a city that the French astronaut knows well: Toulouse is indeed Thomas Pesquet’s city of heart. He did part of his studies there, at Supaéro, worked at Cnes and as an airline pilot regularly flew on Airbus planes.

    Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu Toulouse in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleBad news for Koeman before the shock against Atlético
    Next articleMeghan Markle and Prince Harry are (again) stupidly pinched: their trip makes them cringe!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC