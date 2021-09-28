Thomas Pesquet posts (finally!) Photos of Toulouse taken from the international space station

Toulouse news See my news

Toulouse seen from the International Space Station. (© Thomas Pesquet / twitter)

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet posted on social networks this Sunday, September 26, 2021, three photos of Toulouse view from the sky, shot international space station.

Already many French cities photographed

We (almost) didn’t believe it anymore! The people of Toulouse will have had to wait before being able to admire these shots of the Pink City. Several French cities had the first photos of the French astronaut: Nantes, Paris, Marseille, Gap or even Bordeaux were thus captured by the lens of Thomas Pesquet.

Toulouse therefore finally joins this list of French cities photographed from space. Thomas Pesquet posted two tweets, one in French, the other in English to present his photos:

Toulouse, 🇫🇷 (even European) capital of aerospace! the @CNES There is its most important center, as well as of course Airbus, which builds 🛰️ and above all ✈️ there! Not to mention the 100s of companies / subcontractors, institutions, universities and engineering schools… and the 🏉! pic.twitter.com/XyQLnvggok

A city that the astronaut knows well

Tweets that pay tribute to the specificities of a city that the French astronaut knows well: Toulouse is indeed Thomas Pesquet’s city of heart. He did part of his studies there, at Supaéro, worked at Cnes and as an airline pilot regularly flew on Airbus planes.

