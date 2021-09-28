Toulouse. Avenue Jacques Chirac inaugurated this Tuesday in the presence of his daughter Claude

Toulouse news See my news

Jacques Chirac died on September 26, 2021. Two years later, the city of Toulouse will rename Boulevard des Crête Avenue Jacques Chirac. (© Wikimedia Commons / License CC by 3.0)

A little over two years after the death of Jacques Chirac, an avenue will bear the name of the former President of the Republic in Toulouse.

As a reminder, it is the Boulevard des Crêtes that will become avenue Jacques Chirac.

In the presence of his daughter, Claude Chirac

The inauguration takes place this Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 3 p.m. He is the mayor of Toulouse, Jean-Luc Moudenc who will be the master of ceremonies, in the presence of the girl by Jacques Chirac, Claude Chirac.





It is the Boulevard des Crêtes, to the east of the Pink City, which will be renamed as Avenue Jacques Chirac. Jean-Luc Moudenc, mayor of Toulouse, made the proposal to the city council on October 18, 2019.

Former honored presidents

In Toulouse, it is customary to honor the presidents IVse and Ve Republic deceased by the denomination of a public space.

Vincent Auriol and René Coty thus have a street named after them at Les Pradettes, Charles de Gaulle gave its name to the square next to the Capitol, Georges Pompidou has an avenue in its name, between allées Jean-Jaurès and avenue Léon Blum. Since 2004, the esplanade between Jean-Jaurès metro station and Square Wilson bears the name of Francois Mitterand.

