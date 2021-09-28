Toulouse University Hospital is organizing a virtual job dating with more than 170 vacancies

Toulouse news See my news

Toulouse University Hospital is recruiting to strengthen its teams. (© News Toulouse / Anthony Assémat)

the Toulouse University Hospital organizes a virtual job dating to strengthen its teams. Applications must be submitted online from Monday, September 27, 2021.

172 vacancies

In total, 172 positions are to be filled at Toulouse University Hospital and many professions are concerned: nurses, nurse anesthetists, block nurses, nursery nurses, midwives, nursing assistants, executives and senior health executives, laboratory technicians, radio manipulator, physiotherapist masseurs, educators of young children, secretaries medical, childcare assistant, speech therapists.





Candidates will be able to submit their CV online between September 27 and October 8, 2021, directly on the Toulouse University Hospital website.

Video conferencing interviews

Between October 5 and 12, the human resources teams of the Toulouse University Hospital will contact applicants by email to inform them that job offers are online so that applicants can position themselves.

Recruitment interviews will be held between October 19 and 22, 2021, by videoconference.

1,277 people recruited since the start of the year

Since the start of the year, the CHU has recruited 1,277 people, including 667 caregivers. Recruitments to replace vacant positions and to meet the needs of certain services particularly affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

