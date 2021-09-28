UEFA resigns itself to canceling all sanctions against the 12 rebellious clubs

Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Real Madrid, Juventus and FC Barcelona can take their breath away. UEFA announced Monday to cancel all disciplinary proceedings, already suspended, against these 12 mutinous clubs in the Super League.

The disciplinary sanctions “in connection with the project of the so-called” Super League “are declared null and void, without any prejudice, as if the procedures had never been initiated”, explains UEFA. The European body is in fact complying with a court decision from Madrid.

A “disguised sanction” according to justice

On May 7, UEFA announced sanctions, mainly financial, against Tottenham, Arsenal, the two clubs Manchester, Chelsea, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and from AC Milan, who withdrew from the project, with whom she said she had reached an agreement, following their apologies and recognition of their “mistake”. But, setback for UEFA, a commercial court in Madrid had asked him on July 1 to “cancel” what he considered a “disguised sanction” against these nine clubs.





The Madrid magistrate had also urged UEFA to cancel the disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus Turin, which had also been suspended until further notice since June 9 by the European body, considering that ‘ it was a “blatant disregard” of his own decision to ban sanctions. The body chaired by Aleksander Ceferin threatened these three clubs with being excluded from European competitions.

The announcement in April of the creation of a Super League had caused an earthquake on the football planet. This lucrative and private competition, based on the principle of a closed championship, was indeed intended to supplant the Champions League.