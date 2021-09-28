Vaimalama Chaves files a complaint after an assault in the street in Paris

Vaimalama Chaves, Miss France 2019, filed a complaint after being the victim of an assault, Saturday September 25, in the streets of Paris. The ex-miss France testified with emotion on her Instagram account: “Dear women. Today I am angry. I am angry because I was assaulted.”

In a text posted in her Story, Miss Tahiti 2018 says that she felt “weak and helpless” in the face of her attackers. She said she was attacked in the street “by a gang of young people under the age of 18” who threw stones at him “for fun”, before trying to steal his cell phone. Surrounded by “fifteen young guys”, Miss Tahiti 2018 had the reflex to film her attackers in order to broadcast it on her Instagram account. We see a dozen young boys around her who end up running away, hiding their faces.

Things will not stop there.

Vaimalama Chaves





The former Miss France did not hide her anger against the gang of young people but also against the police. She explained in particular having “tried to film to show it to the police, who an hour later is still not there”. On the phone, a police officer reportedly told him, “It’s okay, she only received stones”, to which Vaimalama Chaves publicly declared “No sir, I did not receive only stones”.

The former Miss France, who announced on Saturday evening to have lodged a complaint, does not intend to stop there. “It won’t stop there. If I have been through this and have been able to show it to you, thousands of others are going through the same and worse and say nothing. There is no need for silence “. In her last Story, Miss France 2019 said: “If any assault happens to you, say so. Let everyone know what’s going on because it’s not your fault. “

