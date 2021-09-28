Victor Wembanyama: “The Asvel is not a choice made lightly”

What are your personal expectations for the coming season, the discovery of the Euroleague, your playing time?

Things are clear between the coach, me and my entourage: I will have the playing time that I deserve. If I’m good, I’ll play. I have no doubts about my individual performance and that of Asvel. The Euroleague will be a new experience, I think it should go well. From year to year, I try to increase my level of play, it goes more or less quickly, it makes sense. I hope, like last year, to have some kind of promotion during the season. I’m not going to score 20 points per game. In the Championship, I want to assert myself as a dominant player. I have to gain strength from year to year, match to match, season to season. “