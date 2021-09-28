Victor Wembanyama: “The Asvel is not a choice made lightly”

It was one of the attractions of the “Media Day” of the LNB, organized this Monday at the Mama Shelter hotel in Paris, not far from the Porte de Versailles. Of all the representatives of each team entered this year in Betclic Élite, Victor Wembanyama, whose 2.19m “ measured in August “, Too often forced him to bend in half in order to cross the doors of the building, was the most awaited.
The tricolor nugget, who will play this season at Asvel and who hopes to polish his basketball there while waiting to fly to the NBA – probably in 2023 where he is already announced in No. 1 of Draft -, took the opportunity to recall that he still has some way to go before becoming a benchmark in his sport. All with a bluffing relaxation and freedom of speech for a “kid” of only 17 years old.
“How did you experience this change of club, between Nanterre and Asvel?
I discovered a different universe, focused on individual work. It’s a big change, on the level of expertise, of precision. Each player has a personality development program. This Asvel team is a good group, there is no extravagant individuality. This change of club is an important step, it is not a choice that I made lightly. I think this is an important step in my career, I had to choose the best springboard for the highest level.
Is this highest level the NBA?
I think about it of course. I am also thinking of the Olympic Games and the French teams. I wouldn’t say 2024 is a goal, but it is a potential milestone. I have to validate some steps before. Let’s say it’s a dream, a somewhat distant goal.
Are you also thinking of Euro 2022?
I think about it too, but I know that nothing will be given to me. If I want to have a place among the training partners or interest the manager (Vincent Collet), I have a lot of things to prove beforehand.
“Things are clear between the coach, me and my entourage: I will have the playing time that I deserve”
It is said that you are a “unicorn” in the basketball world. What do you think of this term?
I didn’t always get it right, and over the years I figured out what it meant. It’s a little flattering, but I would rather be different, come up with something different. If one day I could have a term of my own (the term “unicorn” was used in particular for the Latvian Kristaps Porzingis), why not ?
How do you deal with the expectations around you?
I heard a lot of discussions, opinions on my departure for Asvel, of what is expected of me, my season. I take enough distance from it all, I don’t pay attention to it. What people say about me won’t change the way I play and work. I quite simply live up to expectations. There are 15 microphones around me (he’s laughing) and I try to be relaxed. I play basketball, I like it, I have fun. It’s the cool attitude, I don’t like to take the lead.
What are your personal expectations for the coming season, the discovery of the Euroleague, your playing time?
Things are clear between the coach, me and my entourage: I will have the playing time that I deserve. If I’m good, I’ll play. I have no doubts about my individual performance and that of Asvel. The Euroleague will be a new experience, I think it should go well. From year to year, I try to increase my level of play, it goes more or less quickly, it makes sense. I hope, like last year, to have some kind of promotion during the season. I’m not going to score 20 points per game. In the Championship, I want to assert myself as a dominant player. I have to gain strength from year to year, match to match, season to season. “