More

    Video. Drones attacked by crows, Google suspends deliveries to Australia

    Business


    In Australia, Wing, the drone delivery company affiliated with Google, is forced to suspend its service because its devices are too regularly attacked by birds

    At the end of the summer, the Google subsidiary dedicated to delivery via drones, the Wing company, crossed the 100,000 mark. The parent company Alphabet has been supporting this project for two years, which has been deployed in Helsinki in Finland, Christiansburg in the United States and Logan in Australia.

    Deliveries to this city represent more than half of Wing’s overall business: 10,000 cups of coffee, 1,700 children’s snacks, 1,200 roast chickens, 2,700 sushi rolls and 1,000 breads.

    Food and nesting

    What tempt other users of the air, attracted by this providential food: crows, which regularly pursue and attack the drones being delivered. Confused, unbalanced, the machines end up letting go and losing their merchandise.

    The Wing company called in several bird watchers to try to solve the problem. According to Neil Hermes, quoted by ABC News Australia, “crows have a habit of scaring away dogs that get too close to their nests, but drone attack is a new behavior.” In the absence of defenses, drones are equipped with protections to prevent birds from injuring themselves.


    On the same subject

    Parcel delivery by drones: where are we in France?

    Parcel delivery by drones: where are we in France?

    The concept of parcel delivery by drone is gradually becoming a reality all over the world. In France, the Gironde company Air marine works with Cdiscount. At the beginning of the month, La Poste inaugurated its second regular line in Isère.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous article“After the submarine crisis, France can resurface in the Indo-Pacific region”
    Next articleFrance wins the prestigious Bocuse d’Or 2021 culinary competition

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC