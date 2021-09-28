Video. Drones attacked by crows, Google suspends deliveries to Australia

In Australia, Wing, the drone delivery company affiliated with Google, is forced to suspend its service because its devices are too regularly attacked by birds

At the end of the summer, the Google subsidiary dedicated to delivery via drones, the Wing company, crossed the 100,000 mark. The parent company Alphabet has been supporting this project for two years, which has been deployed in Helsinki in Finland, Christiansburg in the United States and Logan in Australia.

Deliveries to this city represent more than half of Wing’s overall business: 10,000 cups of coffee, 1,700 children’s snacks, 1,200 roast chickens, 2,700 sushi rolls and 1,000 breads.

Food and nesting

What tempt other users of the air, attracted by this providential food: crows, which regularly pursue and attack the drones being delivered. Confused, unbalanced, the machines end up letting go and losing their merchandise.

The Wing company called in several bird watchers to try to solve the problem. According to Neil Hermes, quoted by ABC News Australia, “crows have a habit of scaring away dogs that get too close to their nests, but drone attack is a new behavior.” In the absence of defenses, drones are equipped with protections to prevent birds from injuring themselves.



