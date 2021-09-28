Voices in Iraq are rising for normalization with Israel

A conference organized in Erbil called for a rapprochement with the Hebrew state on Saturday, breaking down a taboo in Iraq.

Correspondent in Jerusalem

A taboo was broken in Iraq on Saturday with the holding in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan of a conference calling for a rapprochement with Israel. Coming from several provinces, some 300 Sunni and Shiite Iraqis including tribal leaders, intellectuals and independent activists demanded openly the opening of a dialogue with the Hebrew state while Iraq has been officially since 1948 in war with Israel. The demonstration outraged the federal authorities. On the other hand, she delighted the Israeli government. It was organized by a New York think-tank, the Center for Peace Communications (CPC), at the forefront of the issue of normalization between Israel and the Arab countries.

“The CPC played a catalytic role but the impetus came from men and women from civil society. They claim to be part of the regional dynamic triggered by Abraham’s agreements but above all intend to position themselves with regard to internal debates relating to