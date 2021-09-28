Wack 100 ready to leaker a Kim Kardashian sextape?

Posted on September 27, 2021 at 5:25 p.m. through Ben

It would seem that Wack 100 be ready to release the famous sextape of Kim Kardashian and Ray J, in a new version and lengthened by several minutes. He does not hide it, and would have even warned Kanye West.

Read also : The Game manager threatens to beat up 21 Savage

Wack 100 trolleys Kanye West?

Hot boiling, Wack 100 is on all fronts. Ready to help 6ix9ine to relaunch his career with the (almost) flat encephalogram, the manager of The Game also intends to make people talk about him by creating a scandal. He would have for plan to leaker the sextape of Kim Kardashian and Ray J, and more precisely a second version of the thing never released.

Even though it might just be a simple threat, prompting Kanye West to reconnect with him, as he had hinted during a stint in the Bootleg Kev Podcast: ” All I know is Kanye West, answer me, bro. We have the second part on the computer, it was never broadcast. We would like you to have it. It would be a great private NFT. “





The manager will add in the process that this version is much more explicit than the one released in 2002: ” It’s raw, better than the first. Personally, I wouldn’t give it to anyone other than Kanye, because we’re talking about the mother of his children. “

For his part, Kim Kardashian’s lawyer says that there is no second sextape, and that Wack 100 is simply trying to make himself foam: ” The claim that there is an unreleased sextape is wrong. It is unfortunate that people are making such statements in an attempt to get their 15 minutes of fame. “

Ray J, second participant of the sextape, is also not very keen on seeing his past resurface: ” It’s not cool. […] I’m a father now, my job is to be a good father and put my children first, that’s not the message I want to send them. “