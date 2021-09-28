Wall Street ends in disarray, techs weighed on Nasdaq



WALL STREET COMPLETED IN DISPERSED ORDER

PARIS (Reuters) – The New York Stock Exchange ended in disarray on Monday, with the Dow Jones taking advantage of the boom in growth-related stocks while the Nasdaq scrambling for technology stocks.

The Dow Jones index gained 0.21%, or 71.37 points, to 34,869.37 points.

The larger S & P-500 lost 12.35 points, or 0.28%, to 4,443.13.443.19 points.

The Nasdaq Composite for its part fell by 77.73 points (-0.52%) to 14,969.97 points.

Investor interest in industrial stocks can be explained in particular by the announcements made last week by the Fed, which warned that it could start reducing its bond purchases by the end of the year and commit more sooner than expected a dynamic of rate hikes.





The continued rise in oil prices, for the fifth session in a row, against a backdrop of supply tensions in a context of recovery in global demand, is benefiting oil stocks.

The US bank Goldman Sachs has also raised its Brent price forecast for the end of the year to 90 dollars, ten dollars more than before.

Oil majors such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron won 2.97% and 2.36% respectively. Schlumberger, jumped 4.07% and Halliburton climbed 5.43%

On the downside, technology groups like Apple and Amazon lost -1.06% and -0.58%.

In the oil market, WTI stood at $ 75.45 (+ 1.99%) and Brent at $ 79.42 (+ 1.72%).

The dollar was up 0.08% against a basket of currencies a few minutes after the close of Wall Street, while the euro stood at 1.1697 dollars (-0.15%).

Ten-year paper on the bond market [US10YT=RR] gained 2.8 basis points to stand at 1.4889%. His five-year-old counterpart [US10YT=RR], advanced 2.7 basis points to 0.9847%.

(Nicolas Delame)