“We are going well beyond” the increases of this summer, deplores the general delegate of the CLCV

Regulated gas prices will increase again from October 1, to 12.6%, the Energy Regulatory Commission announced on Monday, September 27. They had already jumped almost 9% in September, almost 10% in July. “It’s a real problem of European coordination“, explains François Carlier, general delegate of the CLCV, a consumer association. “We were more or less forced in France to liberalize the energy sector but the real regulation of these markets did not follow, both for gas and for electricity.” He calls, like the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, to “review the organization of these markets.”

franceinfo: Do ​​you understand this new increase announced by the Energy Regulatory Commission or is it starting to do too much?

François Carlier: Until this summer, it was for gas to catch up with the sharp drops that there were in 2020, to catch up with the restart of the economy and life in a way. So it could be understood, it balanced out. There we go much further. It is true a concern of these wholesale markets, of gas but also of electricity, which all the same are dysfunctional somewhat. There are quite extreme variations. Once we have liberalized the energy sector, it is not to have markets that function like that.

We can see that it is all the same a real problem of European coordination. Elsewhere, in other European countries, they considered that there was going to be an energy transition and that there will be less gas, and therefore that there was not necessarily a need to strengthen the capacity of storage and stocks. However, we were more or less forced in France to liberalize the energy sector. But the real regulation of the markets, the real construction of these markets, did not follow, both for gas and for electricity. And therefore, from this point of view, very sincerely, Minister Bruno Le Maire is right to put the problem on the table of the Council of Ministers of the European Union, and to say that we must review the organization of these markets, for the long term. For the short term, the only thing we can do globally for all French people would be a tax gesture.

What type of fiscal gesture should the government put in place?





The State could make a fiscal gesture on the rate of VAT. If he takes a lower rate of VAT, I think he has to get by roughly and that would cushion part of the increase. So a temporary reduction in VAT would be, in the short term, the only real big gesture that could be made and which seems to me to be more or less good. We’ve never seen that in France. For the moment, we have never played on the taxation of gas and electricity. But here it is true that we are in a situation which is quite extreme. It’s not a long-term issue of putting soaring energy markets on the state budget, I don’t think that would be a good policy. I think we need to review this liberalization system. But in the short term, for purchasing power, this is the only weapon that exists and that holds legally.

The energy check is not enough?

No, that is not enough. It is a welcome gesture that dampens the increase. Not the whole increase but that for households with very modest incomes, which is essential. Now, it is barely 15% of the French. And the crisis of “yellow vests” in 2018 had clearly shown that the surge in energy prices affects all the popular and middle classes. And so after, there is a global issue of purchasing power.

Do we know how many households are affected by this increase?

Yes, roughly 5-6 million households are affected. But as there is going to be a big increase in the price of electricity anyway, probably in January, and the electricity has never fallen so it is not a catch-up, there is overall a strong growth of the energy bill for all households, even those who do not use gas, which will often be between 200 and 300 euros per year, sometimes more, and therefore will reduce people’s budgetary comfort.