“We have been used to a lot of announcement effects” which “are struggling to translate into facts,” said a specialist

“We have been used to a lot of announcement effects from heads of state” who “struggle to translate into facts”, comments the researcher at the Institute of International and Strategic Relations (Iris) and co-director of the Global Health Observatory Nathalie Ernoult this Sunday on franceinfo, while Emmanuel Macron announced that France would double the donations of vaccines to poor countries, from 60 million to 120 million doses offered. According to the specialist, this kind of announcement at the national level “sign failure” of Covax and therefore of international solidarity.

franceinfo: Emmanuel Macron announced that France would double the number of vaccine doses given to poor countries. What do you think ?

Nathalie Ernoult: It’s pretty positive. Obviously, this meets a need, because the international mechanism that had been created, which is called Covax, of which France was a part, has not succeeded in buying the doses to redistribute them to the countries. It is now forced to depend on these donated doses, especially for low-income countries. So this is a good measure which, despite everything, signals the failure of this international response mechanism. Today, there are still a few hundred million doses arriving via Covax, but this is not at all up to what is needed to deliver to these countries. Moreover, there are not only low-income countries, but also middle-income countries, which have never been able to obtain supplies from Covax.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that Africa would run out of 500 million doses to reach the global target of 40% vaccinated by the end of the year. However, Western countries compete with promises of donation doses. Do the promised doses never reach their destination?





We have been used to a lot of announcement effects from heads of state, especially since the G20 summit last May, and unfortunately these announcements are struggling to translate into reality. I think that’s a little bit of what explains the WHO’s reaction. The doses need to arrive in the countries today, now, gradually of course, because you have to be able to absorb them in terms of the implementation of vaccination in the countries. It’s quite urgent. We are quite used to the announcement effects which are difficult to translate into action.

How do you explain the WHO’s failure to mobilize more?

WHO has no binding power and relies on voluntary action by States. Unfortunately, we are facing a form of failure of international solidarity that we will have to study and rethink for the next crises. WHO can make announcements, ask, but is at the mercy of the donors, the pharmaceutical industries. I believe that the discussions that will take place in a few months around the establishment of a treaty for the preparation and the response to pandemics will be quite important and, depending on the turn of these discussions, we will see a reinforced role or not of WHO.