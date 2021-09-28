what is the mannequin suffering from?

On her Instagram account, Linda Evangelista said she was “disfigured”. After a failed cosmetic procedure, the 56-year-old ex-catwalk star fell victim paradoxical fat hyperplasia. A serious side effect that has occurred after sessions of CoolSculpting. Explanations.

“I was left, as the media say, ‘unrecognizable’.” On Thursday, September 23, 2021, Linda Evangelista confided in her absence. On her Instagram account, the flagship model of the 80s, explained to have stayed away from the catwalks after being “disfigured by the Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure” which “did the exact opposite of what she promised”.

While she was hoping to get rid of some localized fat cells, the top found itself deformed. Victim of paradoxical fat hyperplasia, a serious side effect that left her “irreparably deformed”, she deplores this procedure which “destroyed my livelihood, but which also plunged me into a cycle of deep depression, of great sadness, and of immense self-loathing “. And for good reason.

Video. Linda Evangelista recounts the disasters of her cosmetic surgery

Can we cure fat hyperplasia?

Paradoxical fat hyperplasia or paradoxical hyperplasia (HP) refers to the appearance of excess fatty tissue, three to nine months after cryolipolysis. A mass “of soft or firmer consistency” noticeable “on palpation”, which grows like “a permanent deformation” with a “non-reversible character, which may be psychologically handicapping depending on its location and its extent”, according to a published report in 2018 by the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS), on the complications of cryolipolysis for aesthetic purposes.





According to the authors of this research, HP can occur after the use of large applicators with stronger and more aggressive suction of the skin-fatty layer. Only surgeries such as liposuction or liposuction can treat it. However, it is advisable to wait for the stabilization of fat hyperplasia before resorting to it. In her Instagram post Linda Evangelista explained that she had undergone “two painful and unsuccessful corrective surgeries”. On this, she stressed that she had not been informed of this rare side effect which would affect only 0.005% of the population, or 1 in 20,000 people, according to an article published in 2014.

Linda Evangelista claims $ 50 million.

Determined to obtain compensation for his “emotional distress” and the “economic losses” suffered, the ex of Fabien Barthez filed a complaint in a federal court in New York. The treatment having made her “unemployable and unable to earn an income as a model”, she lamented having had to give up commitments requiring her to appear in public. Explaining having received “no income from modeling since 2016”, she would claim $ 50 million.

