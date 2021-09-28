When Marion Rousse celebrates the victory of her champion Julian Alaphilippe

Consultant for France Television, journalist Marion Rousse was of course in Louvain, Belgium, for the coronation of her companion Julian Alaphilippe, double world champion in road cycling.

“Good, at least not so good but always with the Rainbow heart”, commented Marion Rousse, on her Instagram account, Sunday, before the world road cycling championships of which her companion, Julian Alaphilippe was the defending champion. . She was unaware then that the latter was going to accomplish a real feat by signing a double very rare in the history of his sport. Throughout the day, the consultant and journalist of France Television vibrated on the antenna of France 3 which broadcast the event. When the former champion and also consultant Laurent Jalabert was worried about the tactics of her darling, she did not hesitate to step up to defend her sense of panache. And she was right … As soon as the finish line crossed by her companion, she left the commentator’s booth to rush into the arms of the man of her life – a video that can be found on her Instagram story . In it, Marion Rousse also wanted to highlight the popular fervor in Belgium, despite some “drunken fanatic”. “The story continues,” she headlines with a rainbow smiley.





A tactical demonstration

On Sunday, the Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe entered a little more into the legend of French cycling by retaining his title of world champion cyclist, which Bernard Hinault himself had not succeeded. The Auvergnat was not however the favorite of the race disputed between Antwerp and Louvain as the Belgians of Wout Van Aert and Jasper Stuyven seemed formidable at home. But the France team of coach Thomas Voeckler delivered a perfect score concluded like a parade for Julian Alaphilippe.