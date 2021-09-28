when the electric annoys supercars on the Nürburgring!

Has the electric surpassed the thermal in the field of motor racing? One would be entitled to ask the question at the sight of this new video which appeared recently on Facebook, where sports cars on the circuit are largely overtaken by a four-door sedan 100% electric!

It is on the legendary German circuit of Nürburgring that this curious event happened to say the least. An experienced pilot who took his place aboard the new Polestar 2 filmed while driving, plotting his way on the straight lines of the circuit, turns to the rope… On the nose and beard of competition cars encountered on his way.

Close match

BMW M3, Ferrari 458 Italia, Porsche 911 GT3 or even Mercedes-AMG GT … All take it for their rank, no doubt surprises to see in their rearview mirror the arrival at full speed of this apparently very conventional car. Yet the latter does not allow herself to be intimidated and sticks to them without losing steam.

If the electric driver is undoubtedly very amused and delighted to have succeeded, the drivers of these legendary cars – all 100% thermal – must have trouble swallowing the pill, in front of a vehicle so lambda and usually so far from the middle of the competition.





Electric made in China

The Polestar 2, the second model of the 100% electric manufacturer Sino-Swedish established in 2018 (Polestar previously referred to high-performance versions of Volvo models) claims 408hp and a range of 475km. It will soon be supported by the arrival of the Polestar 3, third model in the range and first SUV from Polestar, which continues to come tickle Tesla on his own flower beds.

