Which smartphones are waiting for the iPhone 13 Pro in ambush?

It is the most desirable of the four new iPhone 13s launched on September 24 by Apple. With its trio of 12 megapixel sensors and its A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 13 Pro provides access to new photo and video functions, macro, pre-settings applicable before a shot, or a Cinematic mode for adjust the focus on a particular subject while shooting, all with a greatly enhanced autonomy as shown in our test published last Friday.

The iPhone 13 Pro launched on September 24, 2021. – APPLE

Beyond these innovations, it seemed judicious to us to compare it to existing smartphones, but also to come. Among them, we have selected the Galaxy S21 Ultra from Samsung (already marketed), the 11T from Xiaomi and the Pixel 6 Pro from Google, three terminals which, with equal parameters, can claim to weigh against the iPhone 13 Pro at the time of afford a new high-end 5G smartphone.

Oldest: Galaxy S21 Ultra, from Samsung

Eight months after its launch, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra is certainly dated, but not devoid of qualities. And the seniority is good since its manufacturer currently applies on its site an immediate discount of 180 euros (from 1079 euros, instead of 1259 euros). This is 80 euros less than the iPhone 13 Pro (1159 euros in 128 GB).

Although already old, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra remains a strong rival for the iPhone 13 Pro. – CHRISTOPHE SEFRIN / 20 MINUTES

In photo, the technical sheet of the S21 Ultra surpasses that of the iPhone 13 Pro: four rear sensors (108, 12, 10 and 10 megapixels), against three for the iPhone, offer great freedom of shots, with extremely detailed and precise results. The S21 Ultra also stands out with its 40-megapixel front sensor, compared to 12 that of the iPhone 13 Pro.

The photo and video capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra remain among the best in the market. – SAMSUNG

With a diagonal of 6.8 ”, the S21 Ultra also sees bigger. And more detailed with, with contrasts of rare intensity thanks to its Super Amoled screen whose resolution is 3200 x 1440 pixels against 2532 x 1170 pixels for the iPhone 13 Pro, admittedly smaller diagonal (6.1 ” ). Still, the scanning frequency is identical on the two screens: 120 Hz adaptive, which is ideal for the fluidity of video games.

For autonomy, however, that of the iPhone 13 Pro announced at 22 hours of video seems much higher than that of the S21 Ultra which does not exceed 18 hours in intensive use.

The most aggressive: 11T Pro from Xiaomi

Unveiled on September 15 (but without an official release date), the future Xiaomi 11T Pro has serious arguments to oppose to the iPhone 13 Pro. Sold for 649 euros in 128 GB (or 510 euros less than the iPhone 13 Pro at equal capacity), it has a larger Oled screen than that of the iPhone 13 Pro: 6.67 ”, even if the two screens are 120 Hz adaptive and incorporate stereo speakers.





The Xiaomi 11T Pro is expected to launch from 649 euros. – XIAOMI

Xiaomi takes a picture of the package. Faced with the three 12-megapixel sensors of the iPhone 13 Pro, the 11T Pro offers a main sensor of 108 megapixels! even if the second ultra-wide-angle is content with 8 megapixels and the macro tele sensor of 5 megapixels. Advanced features are planned, such as a zoom with built-in special effects that looks suspiciously like Apple’s Cinematic mode.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro could be a serious competitor to the iPhone 13 Pro at a lower cost. – XIAOMI

The blunt argument of the Xiaomi 11T Pro remains its 5,000 mAh battery, but above all its 120 W recharging system. Thanks to it, the Xiaomi 11T Pro announces that it will be full of energy in 17 minutes when Apple announces 50% of charge in 30 minutes.

Most promising: Google’s Pixel 6 Pro

Expected by the end of the year, Google’s future Pixel 6 Pro should be a credible alternative to the iPhone 13 Pro. The information that we were able to cross suggests a smartphone gifted for photography, but also for autonomy.

Google’s future Pixel 6 Pro is particularly eagerly awaited at the end of the year. – GOOGLE

The Pixel 6 Pro and its 6.7 ” 120Hz adaptive Oled screen would align three rear sensors of 50, 12 (ultra wide-angle) and 48 megapixels with 4x optical zoom. Knowing that the Mountain View firm excels in image processing, it is a bet that this Pixel 6 Pro will stand out in this universe.

The homemade internal processor, named “Tensor”, should boost the possibilities of internal calculations in artificial intelligence. A lot can be expected from simultaneous translation, transcription of conversations into text, etc.

Google’s Pixel 6 Pro could make photography and artificial intelligence its strengths. – DR

Regarding autonomy, the Pixel 6 Pro has planned to ship a 5,000 mAh battery, with a 33 W recharging system. It is faster than the 18 W of the Pixel 5, but we stay far of the 120 W of the 11T Pro from Xiaomi! And unlike the Chinese smartphone, the new Pixel 6 Pro charger will probably not come in the box …

Announced by Google as “a high-end product” (it will run on Android 12), it’s a safe bet that the price of the Pixel 6T Pro will not be negligible, probably positioned around 1000 euros. The aesthetics of the smartphone, with its thick bar of sensors on the back, could also be divisive.