Who is Salomé Dewaels, Marina’s interpreter?

Monday September 27, France 2 offers three new episodes of The Absente, with Thibault de Montalembert, Clotilde Courau for the most famous actors but also the young Salomé Dewaels in one of the main roles.
There is a good chance that the 3.38 million viewers on average gathered in front of the first two episodes of Absente be at the second meeting, this Monday, September 27, still on France 2. The fiction follows a father devastated by the disappearance of his daughter and skeptical when she reappears as mysteriously as she vanished eleven years ago . Shot like many other dramas in the north of France, this family thriller inspired by a true story is carried by an impeccable cast.
Who are the adults of the series Absente on France 2?
It is no longer really necessary to present the headliners of The Absente, namely Thibault de Montalembert, the actor of Ten percent which reveals why he did not pursue his first vocation, the actress Clotilde Courau whom the public has followed since the 1990s, Marie Denarnaud, who was not pregnant during this filming unlike his character, or Olivier Rabourdin , seen among others in The Lyonnais or in season 2 of Men in the shadows.
Salomé Dewaels, Lionel Erdogan… Who are the young actors of the France 2 series Absente ?
For the moment less known, the other actors are not for all that at their first attempt. In the skin of the young heroine of Absente, Salome Dewaels, a Belgian actress who notably participated in Remember, the M6 thriller with Mari Gillain and Sami Bouajila. She also acted in the cinema in A mother, with Mathilde Seigner, and Lost illusions, with Cécile de France and Xavier Dolan. In the Masson family, Lionel erdogan plays the eldest son Loïc. Born in the Val de Marne, the actor has participated in a good number of famous fictions: The Little Murders of Agatha Christie, Marseille, We are going to love each other a little, a lot … His most prominent role to date remains that of Tom, the sympathetic cop in Gears.
The young Marina, that of the past, is played by Juliane Lepoureau, seen in the special episode of Do not do this, do not do that where she played Salomé, the daughter of Valérie and Denis, who became an ecological dictator. The best friend of the Marina of the present is embodied by Cypriane Gardin, who plays the daughter of Audrey Fleurot in HPI. As for Maël, he is camped by Bruni Makaya, who played the disabled student in the very successful series, The School of Life.