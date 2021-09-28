you can now play on TV without a controller

As of Monday, Google begins rolling out new updates for Stadia. You will be able to enjoy the cloud gaming service on your TV with any controller. And even by using your smartphone as a controller if you don’t have one on hand. We explain how.

While the catalog is slowly enriched with the latest releases, but without succeeding in completely tipping the scales in its favor, Google continues to advance its cloud gaming service technically.

As of Monday, Stadia will allow its users to enjoy all their controllers on any medium. And now even TVs connected to the platform via Android TV devices, Google TV or using a Chromecast Ultra.

True freedom of play

Google had previously announced the possibility of playing Stadia on TVs running Android TV or Google TV. This will now include Android TV boxes, Chromecast Ultra and other Chromecast with Google TV.

A novelty which multiplies the possibilities of play via the platform which shows itself more than ever the most technologically advanced cloud gaming service. Now, all the controllers can be used to play on all media (smartphone, tablet, Chrome browser, Smart TV with Android TV, TV with Chromecast Ultra or Chromecast with Google TV, etc.).

All without cables and, above all, without having to rely on the house controller. If you play other cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming or GeForce Now, then you can use one and the same controller.

All you have to do is configure your controller from your mobile device to be able to play with cloud gaming on your TV now also connected with Chromecast (on Smart TVs running Android TV or Google TV, it was already possible to connect a PlayStation DualShock 4, a Xbox One controller or an Adaptive Controller in Bluetooth).

Google Stadia will support PlayStation controllers, all Xbox One Bluetooth controllers and the Stadia application also connected to your screen.

The only constraint is that you must keep your smartphone open on the application while you are playing and not close it, otherwise the controller will be disconnected from the system.

No need for a controller

If you don’t feel like the hassle, Google has you covered. To choose between playing in cloud gaming on your smartphone or on your TV, you can now… do both at the same time.





In fact, your smartphone can replace a possible controller. Just report it to the app, pair it with your TV, and the usual touchscreen controls available when playing on your mobile device will become those when playing on TV. A back-up solution if you’ve forgotten your controller or don’t want to clutter up and still be able to play anytime, anywhere.

Note that Stadia also works with the latest generation controllers such as the PlayStation DualSense or the Xbox Series controller. By being thus paired, the controllers replace their usual keys by those normally assigned to the Stadia controller (quite similar to those of the Xbox).

The PS or Xbox buttons become the Stadia button to return to Home or close a game. The famous PlayStation ☐ △ ✕ ◯ buttons will be replaced by the ABXY buttons, think about it!

How to use a PlayStation, Xbox or other controller on TV?

Your controller must obviously be compatible with Google Stadia, as well as your box connected to your TV to use the service.

You must also have an internet connection of at least 10 Mbps to connect your Chromecast or Android TV / Google TV box and enjoy Stadia.

On your smartphone, update the Google Stadia app.

Connect your controller in Bluetooth to your mobile device from the settings.

If you’re using a Google TV or Android TV device:

Launch Stadia, choose your account and select the icon Controller

Make sure your smartphone (or tablet) is connected to the same wifi network as your TV. Open the Stadia app and go to the icon Controller top right.

top right. Choose the controller you want to connect: Stadia, PlayStation DualShock 4, Xbox or other.

Click on Play on a TV .

. Enter the code displayed on the screen (directional cross icons and buttons)

You can now use your controller to play Stadia on your TV.

If you’re using a Chromecast Ultra:

The procedure is exactly the same as that previously described. You can, however, use a controller connected to your smartphone using a USB cable while playing on TV. The application will obviously have to remain open.

How to use your smartphone as a controller to play Stadia on TV?