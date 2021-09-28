you have already seen Rachida, the contender of Vincent the winegrower, in another program of M6

Continuation and end of the speed-dating in Love is in the meadow. This time, it’s up to Paulette and Vincent the winemaker to meet those who wrote to them. If the Swiss breeder has lived a moment out of time with one of her suitors, the 51-year-old guy expects “love at first sight, a crush and to meet (the) woman of his life”. Perhaps he will find her among the four women who made the trip to Paris to talk to him face to face. Among them, Rachida, a sparkling 57-year-old Stéphanoise. A face that loyal M6 viewers have already seen on the channel … just last week.

This dynamic senior model was indeed in the casting of the Queens of shopping last week for a special edition “return of the winners”. The candidate had taken advantage of her time on Cristina Cordula’s show to pass a funny little ad. “I am looking for a man, over 50, Depardieu, Lanvin or Cantona style”, she had launched to the cameras of M6. A request that had greatly amused its competitors who were ready to play matchmaker. “I can introduce you to Belgians, my darling. Tata Rachida, you give me your 06, I run it in Belgium”, moreover assured one of them, while another absolutely wanted him to meet a of his colleagues.





This is not the first time that we see a face already seen on M6. It even happens that the suitors of a farmer of a (…)

