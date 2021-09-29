🚨 Benfica – Barça: the Blaugranas surprised at the break, Koeman sanctions a frame!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

Barça continue their disastrous start to the Champions League campaign. After being swept away at home by Bayern Munich on the first day, Ronald Koeman’s men are this time led to the break by Benfica Lisbon (1-0).

Nothing could have started worse for Barça, positioned in 3-5-2 for the occasion, as Nunez opened the scoring on the first Portuguese offensive. The striker was played with disconcerting ease from Eric Garcia.

Gerard Pique is subbed off for 17-year-old Gavi in ​​the 32nd minute 😳 Strictly tactical, no injury on the veteran center-back 👀 pic.twitter.com/if99uFvGHf – International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) September 29, 2021

Struggled on the counterattack, the Blaugrana could have equalized, but neither Frenkie De Jong nor Memphis Depay managed to deceive Vlachodimos’ vigilance. Worse, Barça could have conceded the break as the speed of the Portuguese made them suffer. Ronald Koeman even decided to leave Gérard Piqué at the half hour mark, when the latter had just narrowly escaped a second yellow card synonymous with exclusion. Barça will have to wake up to raise their heads in this Champions League.



