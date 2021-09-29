🚨 OM – Galatasaray: Sampaoli confirms Milik’s presence and announces a vital match!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Juventus – Chelsea: the Blues to assert their status?

While OM are playing their second Europa League match this Thursday against Galatasaray, Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli presented himself at a press conference. The opportunity to discuss the hot news of the Marseille club.

Milik is available, Mandanda not necessarily titular

“The players are both available to play, but the decision has not yet been made. “

A vital match against Galatasaray

“Over the seasons, I have gained experience for this kind of game. We have to take advantage of the situation we experienced against Lens, we don’t really have time to regret the match we played. Tomorrow’s game is vital for us. “

Fatigue is no excuse

“When you lose, there are always justifications that you try to give, fatigue, the line-up, players who are too young, but these are only excuses. OM lost not because of fatigue, but because of Lens who were better. “



