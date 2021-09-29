170 € less on this 27-inch PC gaming screen with G-Sync

Fnac offers a nice reduction on this PC screen from Acer which is available for less than 380 €. The latter takes with it a very gaming configuration that will allow you to get the most out of your graphics card!

Responsiveness and sharpness of image are two essential characteristics necessary to make the difference during certain games. And this display from Acer has what it takes to let you enjoy a smooth, crisp picture in all circumstances. In reduction at Fnac, it is available for less than 380 €!

Buy the Acer Predator XB27 PC screen for 379 € at Fnac

There are many screens that you can use when using a PC for gaming. However, there are some things to remember in order to get the best experience from your PC. Indeed, a good reactivity, a quality panel and a response time close to 0 are thus guarantees of quality.

We find these characteristics in this XB27 from Acer. This screen manages to combine reactivity, with its response time of 0.5ms and sharpness of the image with its 165 Hz refresh rate. All with an IPS WQHD panel.

This means that this screen can be particularly effective in the context of gaming by offering precision and clarity in the unfolding action. And it can perform well in other uses as well, such as streaming series, anime, and movies.

Because, in all these situations, he will be able to be effective and will be able to show an authentic image. Whether in game or for other computer activities. It is also a great alternative to Smart TV when using an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.





The Acer Predator xb273ugsbmiiprzx PC screen: its characteristics

This PC monitor developed by Acer has a 27-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 2560×1440. The latter develops a response time of 0.5ms and a refresh rate of 165 Hz.

This makes it particularly fast, clear in its image, and in addition, it is able to offer rich colorimetry and contrasts. This makes it a gaming screen, but also a multimedia screen on which you can enjoy your movies and your series. Connecting your consoles to it is also an excellent idea given the quality of its IPS panel.

Equipped with the Nvidia G-Sync system, it is able to synchronize with your Nvidia graphics card. This will allow you to avoid the phenomena of tearing, blurring and stuttering of the image.

In short, if you’ve managed to get your hands on an Nvidia RTX 3070 / 3070Ti graphics card, this is the screen for you!

From a connectivity point of view, we can also count on the presence of a DisplayPort 1.2a port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports and a 3.5mm jack port. In addition you can hang it on a wall support with its VESA fixing in 100mm x 100mm.

